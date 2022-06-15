Old Video Of A Hindu Man Making Objectionable Remarks Against The Muslim Community Viral As Recent

A video of a man threatening the Muslim community is being shared by people on social media with claims that it is recent, and that Hindus are now openly threatening to kill Muslims. In the viral video, a man is seen speaking in abusive and inappropriate language, insulting the Prophet and threatening to kill people of the Muslim community. Later in the video, he can be seen firing three rounds in the air to show that the weapon is real and not fake.

This comes amidst the widespread communal violence due to the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed made by ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.



Journalist CJ Werleman shared this video and wrote a caption which reads, "Modi's Hindus are now posting their promise to kill Muslims on social media with total impunity."

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature and foul language. Click here to watch the video.]

Other social media users also shared this video on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.





Claim:

Viral video shows a Hindu man abusing Prophet Mohammad and threatening to kill Muslims after the Nupur Sharma controversy.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is old and not related to the Nupur Sharma controversy.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on one of the keyframes which led us to Facebook videos dated back to March 2020 in which footage similar to the viral video can se be seen. It clearly suggests that the viral video is not a recent.

The caption of the video reads in English, "We are Jaisreeram Tigers. Let's break into the house and shoot the Muslims". In the comment section, we found a user posted a news article which mentioned that the man in the viral video was arrested for posting provoking video on social media.

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found a report of News18 in which the same man can be seen. According to the report, the man in the video is Yogendra Singh Chauhan, a resident of Thakurganj Misri Bagia. He was arrested for using inflammatory words and making objectionable remarks against a particular community on Facebook. Two air pistols and the mobile phone from which this provocative video was made were also recovered from the accused.

Punjab Kesari also reported the same. According to the report, police recovered two air pistols, two air guns and a mobile phone from the accused Chauhan.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not recent. This video is available on the internet since March 2020. The accused identified as Yogendra Singh Chauhan arrested for using inflammatory words and making objectionable remarks against the Muslim community. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

