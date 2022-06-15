All section
Caste discrimination
Old Video Of A Hindu Man Making Objectionable Remarks Against The Muslim Community Viral As Recent

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check

Old Video Of A Hindu Man Making Objectionable Remarks Against The Muslim Community Viral As Recent

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  15 Jun 2022 11:30 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Journalist CJ Werleman shared this video and wrote a caption which reads, "Modi’s Hindus are now posting their promise to kill Muslims on social media with total impunity." The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim.

A video of a man threatening the Muslim community is being shared by people on social media with claims that it is recent, and that Hindus are now openly threatening to kill Muslims. In the viral video, a man is seen speaking in abusive and inappropriate language, insulting the Prophet and threatening to kill people of the Muslim community. Later in the video, he can be seen firing three rounds in the air to show that the weapon is real and not fake.

This comes amidst the widespread communal violence due to the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed made by ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Journalist CJ Werleman shared this video and wrote a caption which reads, "Modi's Hindus are now posting their promise to kill Muslims on social media with total impunity."

Image Credit: Twitter

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature and foul language. Click here to watch the video.]

Other social media users also shared this video on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Twitter


Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Viral video shows a Hindu man abusing Prophet Mohammad and threatening to kill Muslims after the Nupur Sharma controversy.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is old and not related to the Nupur Sharma controversy.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on one of the keyframes which led us to Facebook videos dated back to March 2020 in which footage similar to the viral video can se be seen. It clearly suggests that the viral video is not a recent.

Image Credit: Facebook

The caption of the video reads in English, "We are Jaisreeram Tigers. Let's break into the house and shoot the Muslims". In the comment section, we found a user posted a news article which mentioned that the man in the viral video was arrested for posting provoking video on social media.

Image Credit: Facebook

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found a report of News18 in which the same man can be seen. According to the report, the man in the video is Yogendra Singh Chauhan, a resident of Thakurganj Misri Bagia. He was arrested for using inflammatory words and making objectionable remarks against a particular community on Facebook. Two air pistols and the mobile phone from which this provocative video was made were also recovered from the accused.

Image Credit: News18

Punjab Kesari also reported the same. According to the report, police recovered two air pistols, two air guns and a mobile phone from the accused Chauhan.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not recent. This video is available on the internet since March 2020. The accused identified as Yogendra Singh Chauhan arrested for using inflammatory words and making objectionable remarks against the Muslim community. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Circulated With Claim Of Hindu Workers Being Deported From Qatar After Nupur Sharma Controversy

Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Hindu Man 
Prophet Mohammad 
muslim 
hindu 
Nupur Sharma 

