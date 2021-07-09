Picture Of Manali Which Is Going Viral Claiming It To Be Recent, Is From December 2020

As the covid restrictions are being eased across states, hill stations like Manali, Shimla, Kullu, Dehradun etc., are witnessing huge footfall. The covid guidelines are being neglected in such a way that it seems pandemic never happened. In the middle of all of this, a picture is widely shared on social media, in which a huge crowd of people can be seen.

Sharing the picture on Facebook and Twitter, connecting to the coronavirus pandemic, users are claiming that this is a recent picture from Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Pictures speak- No room in hospital to no room in hotels at Manali in some days. 😷#manali pic.twitter.com/uKkLFRyMW9 — Amarpreet Singh (@amarpreet_ka) July 4, 2021





As #Manali trends, hotels running out of beds. Do we soon want to hear "Hospital running out of beds" again? Haven't we learned any lesson? #COVID19 #3rdWave pic.twitter.com/vMXVgwX6zn — Dr. Somdutta Singh (@som_tweether) July 5, 2021





It is widely shared on Facebook as well.





This image is also used by several media outlets like Republic World, LiveMint, Quint Hindi, etc., to highlight the recent crowd in Manali.

Claim:

The image of the massive crowd is a recent picture from Manali.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

We searched about the image using Google reverse image. In our search, we found a Twitter account named Sai Kiran, which suggests that the viral image was taken in January by a Facebook user named Amigosblink.

The pictures from #Manali which are trending are FAKE. Those are old pics.



Please verify the content before post.



#3rdWave misleading... pic.twitter.com/wZ5hvm1IIR — Sai Kiran. A (@asaikiran03) July 5, 2021

We searched the profile Amigosblink on Facebook, where this picture was shared for the first time on 23 January 2021 and was told to be of Manali. In scanning the profile of this user, we found a post made on 5 July 2021, in which he shared the viral picture and said that the picture which is going viral is not recent, but of 31 December 2020.

We also found a timelapse video of the same scene on Amigosblink's profile. He posted the video with the caption "new year eve Manali, 31st December 2020".

We started searching the recent videos and pictures of Manali in further investigation. We found a recent video of Manali tweeted by ANI on July 5, 2021. In this video, the crowd of tourists visiting Mall Road, Manali, can be seen.

#WATCH | Tourists throng Manali town in Kullu district as Himachal Pradesh government eases COVID restrictions pic.twitter.com/snIiwfcIo5 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

It is evident from the clarification from Amigosblink's profile who first shared this original picture that this picture is not a recent one but of December 2020. However, hill stations like Manali, Shimla, Kullu and Dehradun are indeed witnessing huge tourist footfall.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

