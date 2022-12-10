Old And Unrelated Images Viral With Claim Of Murder And Rape Of A Hindu Girl In Assam

[Warning: Visuals may be distressing. Reader discretion is advised.]

A set of three disturbing images are going around on social media. In the viral images, a girl's dead body lying naked in a freezer can be seen. Giving this incident a communal spin, people on social media claimed that a Hindu girl named Kajal was raped by a Muslim man named Gaffar and his 7 Muslim friends in Assam. Later they kept her in a fridge alive, due to which she died.

There is a flood of misinformation claims regarding alleged 'Love Jihad' incidents following the Mehrauli murder case. Developments continue to pour in the murder case where Aaftab Poonawala, who allegedly killed Shraddha Walkar, cut her body into several pieces and disposed of them around several areas in Delhi. He was arrested on November 12.

A Twitter user shared this collage and wrote, "असम में एक और श्रद्धा हुई फ्रीज में पैक लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में रह रही काजल को गफ्फार ने पहले तो 7 मुस्लिम लडकों से रेप करवाया फिर जिंदा ही बेहोशी की हालत में फ्रीज में पैक कर दिया जिससे ठंड से उसकी मौत हो गई #lovejihad."

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.



A viral collage shows a Hindu girl raped and killed by a Muslim man.

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral images are from Brazil, and no communal angle is involved.

During the initial investigation, we started searching media reports with relevant keywords. However, we could not find any information about such incidents in Assam.

We then did a google reverse image search and found the viral images in a blog published in Portuguese dated back to 2010. This blog contained all the pictures in the viral collage. According to it, the viral incident occurred in Osasco, Greater São Paulo, Brazil. A 45-year-old man in Brazil murdered his wife and put her body in a freezer. Later, the police arrested the accused person. According to the police, the woman's body was so frozen that it could not be removed for identification.

Noticiasdeitabuna Image Credit:





However, we found that this picture has been used in different incidents from time to time with other claims. According to a report published on Yahoo News dated August 2021, a 19-year-old teen mother, identified as Ana Gabriela Medina Blanco, was found dead inside her freezer five months after she went missing. Investigators believed that she was stabbed to death by her boyfriend with a screwdriver.

Though we could not independently identify the source of the viral image, it is clear that the viral pictures are at least 12 years old and is not from Assam.

On searching more, we also found a tweet from the official Twitter handle of Assam Police in which they denied the viral claim mentioning that images are taken from a Portuguese blog dated back to 2010. They wrote a caption, " An image from a Portuguese blog of 2010 is being shared with a completely false context on Social Media. Appropriate action will be taken against those found sharing such messages."

#FakeAlert



An image from a Portuguese blog of 2010 is being shared with a completely false context on Social Media.



Appropriate action will be taken against those found sharing such messages.



Original source of image: https://t.co/XXRwBjiKve pic.twitter.com/r6dcGnIXAK — Assam Police (@assampolice) December 7, 2022

Though we could not independently identify the origin of the viral image, it is evident from our investigation and from the tweet of Assam Police that the viral image has been available on the internet since 2010 and has nothing to do with Assam or India. Hence, the viral claim is false.



