Old Image Of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Viral With Misleading Claim

Recently, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Delhi's Apollo Hospital after a stomach ache. Just two days before this, he drank a glass of water from Kali Bein, the holy river of Sultanpur Lodhi to prove that its water is drinkable and fresh. Later, Mann was discharged from the hospital on July 21, after his condition improved.

Now an image of CM Bhagwant Mann is going viral on social media. In the viral image, he can be seen seen lying on the hospital bed. There is also a drip in his hand. While sharing this image, people claimed that the viral image is of Bhagwant Mann admitted to the hospital after drinking water from Kali Bein.

A Facebook user shared this image and wrote, "नदी को बिलकुल साफ करवा दिया ये साबित करने के लिए भगवंत मान साहब स्टंट कर रहे थे, नतीजा पेट खराब हो गया.Bhagwant Mann सीएम पंजाब भगवंत मान की तबीयत बिगड़ी..दिल्ली अपोलो अस्पताल में भर्ती. पेट में सक्रमण के कारण हालत ख़राब."

[English Translation: To prove that the river was completely cleaned, Bhagwant Mann saheb was doing stunts, the result was he got stomach ache. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's health deteriorated..Admitted to Delhi Apollo Hospital due to stomach infection, the condition deteriorated.] This post got 334 like and 98+ shares.]

Another user wrote, "सीएम पंजाब भगवंत मान की तबीयत बिगड़ी..दिल्ली अपोलो अस्पताल में भर्ती... पेट में सक्रमण के कारण हालत ख़राब."

[English Translation: CM Punjab Bhagwant Mann's health deteriorated.. Admitted in Delhi Apollo Hospital. The condition worsens due to infection in the stomach.]

It is being widely shared on social media with a similar claim.

Viral image shows CM Bhagwant Mann admitted to the hospital after drinking water from Kali Bein river.

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it ot be misleading. The viral image is almost four years old.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image which led us to a report of Aajtak dated 01 August 2018 in which same image can be seen. According to the report, the viral image is of Bhagwant Mann when he was AAP MP. He was admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after a complaint of stones in Kidney. He was admitted for five days.

On searching more, we also found the viral image in a video report uploaded on a YouTube channel Punjabi Lok dated 01 Aug 2018. According to it, Bhagwant Mann was admitted to RML Hospital after complaining of stones. After which Kejriwal, Sisodia and Sanjay Singh reached the hospital to know the condition of Bhagwant Mann.

This image was also shared by some journalists on Twitter back in August 2018. The caption of the image reads, "Pic of Sangrur MP and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann in hospital goes viral on social media in Punjab. Speculation for cause of hospitalisation ranging from kidney stones, 'stomach problem' to 'liver problem."

Pic of Sangrur MP and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann in hospital goes viral on social media in Punjab. Speculation for cause of hospitalisation ranging from kidney stones, 'stomach problem' to 'liver problem'. pic.twitter.com/5ifGf3cHZo — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) August 1, 2018

It is evident from our investigation that the viral image is from 2018 when Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi due to kidney problem related issue. It has nothing to do with his recent health condition. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

