Bundles Of Notes Recovered From Tyre In Karnataka? Old Video Revived Ahead Of Assembly Elections

A video showing some men recovering bundles of notes from a spare tyre is doing rounds on social media. In the 1:37-long video, five men can be seen taking out stuffed currency notes from a hole made in the tyre. Towards the end of the video, the pink-coloured stack, which appears to be Rs 2000, is then organised on a table.

The video is shared in a link to the upcoming Karnataka elections, scheduled for May 10 and results of which will be declared on May 13.

A social media user shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Forget RTGS, forget NEFT, Forget IMPS, forget mobile banking... here is THE method of funds transfer - tyre transfer, discovered during #KarnatakaElections! #bribes #KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023".

A Facebook user shared the video with the same narrative.

The video is viral on Twitter and Facebook, with the same caption, furthering the same narrative.

Claim:

A tyre stuffed with bundles of notes recovered in Karnataka ahead of assembly elections.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the claim and found it false. The video is around four-year-old and this incident came to light following an Income Tax (IT) raid during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video and conducted a Google search, leading us to several news reports covering this incident in 2019. We found a Twitter post by ANI dated April 20, 2019, wherein they posted the same viral video with a caption that read, "#WATCH: Rs 2.30 cr in cash stuffed inside the spare tire in a car seized by Income-Tax officials. The cash was being transported from Bengaluru to Shivamogga. #Karnataka".

#WATCH: Rs 2.30 cr in cash stuffed inside the spare tire in a car seized by Income-Tax officials. The cash was being transported from Bengaluru to Shivamogga. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/yUeRdKVyzY — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2019

According to a Times of India report, the IT department's Karnataka and Goa directorates conducted the election-related raids, wherein cash in Rs 2000 denomination worth Rs 2.3 crores was recovered from a stepney wheel of the vehicle.

As per an NDTV report, the IT department received intelligence about money being transported from Bengaluru to Shivamogga. They intercepted a cash handler, searched his vehicle, and found the cash. An excerpt from the report read, "The intelligence suggested that the person is accumulating cash for distribution for election purposes".

Further, several other social media outlets, such as Deccan Herald, The News Minute and Zee News, covered this 2019 incident before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Conclusion:

Therefore, it is clear that a four-year-old video of people recovering bundles of Rs 2000 notes is revived and shared with a false linkage to the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka. Hence, the viral claim is false.



