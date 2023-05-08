No, This Image Doesn't Show Meitei Woman Raped & Killed By Kuki Tribe People Amid Ongoing Manipur Violence

[Warning: Visuals may be distressing.]

Violence erupted across Manipur due to conflicts between the majority Meitei community and the Naga and Kuki tribes over the move to give Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei. The violence has sparked a flurry of misinformation across social media. In March 2023, the Manipur High Court asked the state government to start working to include the Meitei community in the ST list. This decision faced harsh opposition from the Naga and Kuki tribal groups. The All Tribal Students Union of Manipur called a protest on May 2, which led to the ongoing violence.

Within this surge of information across social media, a collage showing a body of a girl with blood on her face wrapped in a red suitcase has been shared with claims that it shows a dead body of a young Meitei woman who was raped and brutally killed by the Kuki tribe people amid the ongoing Manipur violence.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote, "What is this then? A Meitei nurse working in Ccpur rape by kuki inside the hospital and brutally killed! #ManipurViolence #letthismadnessend."

What is this then? A Meitei nurse working in Ccpur rape by kuki inside the hospital and brutally killed! #ManipurViolence #letthismadnessend https://t.co/Przhm3eQkX pic.twitter.com/ofTqdex1d2 — Chao (@thingn49671) May 5, 2023

Another user wrote, "The Indian army deployed in manipur are too scared of the immigrants because they have better guns" is what the people have been saying. Meitei Doctors and nurses raped and killed in Manipur and the kuki wearing police uniforms and mass shooting. @ndtv @BBCHindi @timesofindia."

"The Indian army deployed in manipur are too scared of the immigrants because they have better guns" is what the people have been saying. Meitei Doctors and nurses raped and killed in Manipur and the kuki wearing police uniforms and mass shooting. @ndtv @BBCHindi @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/xJKOKP5DDT — Dr. Piyainu sapam (@DYainu) May 6, 2023





Viral image shows a dead body of a Meitei woman who was raped and brutally killed by people from the Kuki tribe

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is almost 6 months old and from Uttar Pradesh.

On a keyword search, we found the viral image in a report of Dainik Jagran dated November 2022. According to the report, the viral incident is related to honor killing. The girl was identified as Ayushi Yadav, who was murdered by her father, Nitesh Yadav. The deceased Ayushi was a resident of the Badarpur area of ​​Delhi. She married a boy of another caste against his parents' will. She had married a boy named Chhatrapal Rajput, a resident of Rajasthan, about a year ago. Ayushi did not go to her in-law's house after marriage and was living in her maternal home.

Her father opposed this relationship after he came to know that his daughter married a man from another caste. On November 17, Ayushi fought with her mother as well. The father tried to make the girl understand his point of view, but she disagreed. Enraged with this, the father fired two bullets into Ayushi's chest with his licensed revolver and she died on the spot. Later Nitesh(father) along with her wife (Brajbala) dumped the body on the Yamuna expressway. The police found the body on 18 November and on November 19, the girl was identified as Ayushi Yadav. The father accepted the crime after being questioned by the police.

On searching more, we also found a statement issued by Mathura Police on their official Twitter handle. During the press conference, Additional SP Martand Prakash Singh mentioned that this case is related to honor killing. The victim had married someone despite the disapproval of her parents. This led to tension between the victim and her parents, after which the victim's father shot her twice on 17 November. His body was kept at home overnight and, at around 3 in the morning, the accused parents packed the victim's body in a red suitcase, and then they went to Yamuna Expressway, where they threw the suitcase.

लाल ट्राली बैग में अज्ञात बालिका की जघन्य हत्याकाण्ड (आनर किलिंग) का सफल अनावरण करते हुये बालिका के माता पिता को मय आलाकत्ल व घटना मे प्रयुक्त कार सहित गिरफ्तार करने के सम्बन्ध में अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक नगर,मथुरा द्वारा दी गयी बाइट । pic.twitter.com/nmHnbLuUHX — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) November 21, 2022





थाना राया व स्वाट टीम



लाल ट्राली बैग में अज्ञात बालिका की जघन्य हत्याकाण्ड (आनर किलिंग) का सफल अनावरण करते हुये बालिका के माता पिता को मय आलाकत्ल व घटना मे प्रयुक्त कार सहित किया गिरफ्तार¬- pic.twitter.com/aKbaY9kcKI — MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) November 21, 2022

It is evident from our investigation that the viral incident is from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The victim was identified as Ayushi Yadav, who her parents killed for marrying a man against their will. The viral incident is from November 2022, and it has nothing to do with the ongoing Manipur violence. Hence, the viral claim is false.

