All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Specially Painted Aircraft Carried 8 Cheetahs From Namibia To India? No, Viral Photo Isnt Of Indian Flight

Image Credit: Unsplash, Twitter

Fact Check

Specially Painted Aircraft Carried 8 Cheetahs From Namibia To India? No, Viral Photo Isn't Of Indian Flight

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  18 Sep 2022 11:45 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

We found that the painting on the aircraft’s nose is a tiger and not a cheetah. Also, the aircraft is not owned by an Indian carrier but by Terra Avia, a Moldovian airline.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An image of a plane with a specially painted animal print has gone viral across social media. The image is viral in the context of the eight radio-collared cheetahs being brought in a special cargo Boeing flight from Namibia.

Five male and three female cheetahs were brought to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park under Project Cheetah, which is the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.

Claim:

The viral image shows an aeroplane with the painting of a tiger on the nose cone. The news agency ANI tweeted the image with the caption, "High Commission of India in Windhoek, Namibia tweets the visual of the Indian aircraft which has reached Namibia to receive cheetahs to be brought to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. PM Narendra Modi will be present in the park on Sept 17 for the reintroduction."

The image was associated with the transportation of the eight cheetahs claiming that the Indian Boeing aircraft was painted in the resemblance of a cheetah for the occasion.

Hindustan Times, Zee News and Free Press Journal published the image with the claim that the image shows an Indian aircraft transporting the cheetahs.

Image Credit: Zee News
Image Credit: Zee News

Netizens also circulated the image across social media.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it false. We found the painting on the aircraft's nose is a tiger, not a cheetah. We found that an Indian carrier does not own the aircraft.

We conducted a reverse image search on the viral image and came across the following image on Wikimedia.

Image Credit: Wikimedia
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Taking a cue from this, we conducted a keyword search with the relevant keywords and came across this article from DailyMail, published on July 3, 2015.

The DailyMail article stated that the face of an Amur tiger was printed on the front of a Transaero Boeing 747-400 aircraft. The article notes that the painted aircraft was a joint project of the Amur Tiger Center and Transaero Airlines and was displayed to the public at Moscow Vnukovo airport. The aircraft is entitled as 'Tiger Flight', the project aimed to bring attention to tiger conservation efforts. As per the report, the 'Tiger Flight' plane will be used on highly popular routes to draw maximum attention to the efforts.

Image Credit: Daily Mail
Image Credit: Daily Mail

We then conducted a keyword search with the terms 'Transaero Boeing 747- tiger flight' and came across an article on Simple Flying published on May 28, 2022.

The Transaero Boeing 747-400, known for its "Caring for Tigers together" livery, was kept in storage at Teruel since the decline of Transaero in 2015. The jet was then acquired by Sharjah-based Aquiline International in 2021. The SimpleFlying article notes, "In April 2021, Aquiline International selected the 747 and two of its sister aircraft for conversion into freighters."

Image Credit: Simpleflying.com
Image Credit: Simpleflying.com

We conducted a keyword search for the history of ownership of the plane. On the website, Planespotters, we came across the ownership data of the aircraft. The website mentions that the aircraft was painted with special colours with the theme of a tiger in June 2015. The paint was done for the Caring The Tigers Together project. The Indian government is not mentioned in the listing.

Image Credit: Planestoppers
Image Credit: Planestoppers

We also came across a tweet by DD India which clearly shows the logo of Terra Avia on the side of the plane. Terra Avia is an airline based in the Chișinău International Airport in Chișinău, Moldova.

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that the painting on the aircraft's nose is a tiger and not a cheetah. We found that the aircraft is not owned by an Indian carrier but by Terra Avia, a Moldovian airline. Thus, we are able to ascertain that the viral claim with the image is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: BJP Leaders, Media Outlets Make Misleading Claims About Congress Reintroducing St. George Cross In Indian Navy Flag


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Cheetah 
ANI 
PM Modi 
Birthday 
Indian Plane 
Terra Avia 
False Claim 

Must Reads

Specially Painted Aircraft Carried 8 Cheetahs From Namibia To India? No, Viral Photo Isn't Of Indian Flight
Netizens Shared Scripted Video Of 'Maulvi' Dragging Unconscious Woman With False Communal Claim
Self-Help Group Campaigns To Have At Least One Woman From Every Rural Household, Says PM Modi
Bihar: Mob Attacks Police Station In Katihar After Alleged Custodial Death, 7 Cops Critically Injured
Similar Posts
Netizens Shared Scripted Video Of Maulvi Dragging Unconscious Woman With False Communal Claim
Fact Check

Netizens Shared Scripted Video Of 'Maulvi' Dragging Unconscious Woman With False Communal Claim

Jakir Hassan
Fake Tweet About Brahmastra Cast Donating Funds For Pak Floods Goes Viral With Misleading Claims
Fact Check

Fake Tweet About Brahmastra Cast Donating Funds For Pak Floods Goes Viral With Misleading Claims

Shivam Singh
This Viral Video Showing Woman Snatching Mobile Phone At Metro Station Is Scripted!
Fact Check

This Viral Video Showing Woman Snatching Mobile Phone At Metro Station Is Scripted!

Jakir Hassan
BJP Leaders, Media Outlets Make Misleading Claims About Congress Reintroducing St. George Cross In Indian Navy Flag
Fact Check

BJP Leaders, Media Outlets Make Misleading Claims About Congress Reintroducing St. George Cross In...

Jakir Hassan
No, Arvind Kejriwals Auto Driver Dinner Host Didnt Have PM Modis Portrait On His Wall
Fact Check

No, Arvind Kejriwal's Auto Driver Dinner Host Didn't Have PM Modi's Portrait On His Wall

Jakir Hassan

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X