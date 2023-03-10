The video shows an incident from 2021 where the victim Archana Reddy was beaten to death by her husband, Naveen Kumar. Nine people were arrested in this case.

[Trigger Warning: Sensitive visual, Violence.]

A viral video showing a woman being attacked by a group of men is being widely circulated across social media. The video is viral with the claim that a girl from Nepal was allegedly murdered on the Mahatma Gandhi road in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Claim:

The viral video shows a group of men assaulting a woman in the middle of a street. The woman is severely assaulted and dragged along the road. Namma Metro pillars are visible in the background.



The caption reads, "Nepali girl Murder in Bangalore Mg road".



We haven't included any links to the viral content due to the graphic nature of the video.

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian is not embedding the video due to its sensitive visuals. Click here to watch the video.]

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is old and not related to a murder of a Nepali girl.

We conducted a keyword search with the terms' Nepali assaulted Bangalore' and came across a report by Deccan Herald published on March 7, 2023. The report, 'Old video shared, sparking panic among Nepalis', contains a screenshot from the viral video.

The report quotes CK Baba, deputy commissioner of police, who dismissed the rumours and said the video was from 2021.

The Deccan Herald report adds that the girl in the video is not a Nepali, but a Bengalurean named Archana Reddy, who was murdered in December 2021 following a family feud. DCPalso told Deccan Herald that all ten culprits have been arrested and remain in judicial custody.

We also came across reports by Indian Express and the News Minute published on December 30, 2021. The reports noted that a property dispute and an affair led to the murder of the 42-year-old Bengaluru woman, Archana Reddy. The murder of Archana Reddy in Bengaluru was allegedly carried out by her husband, Kumar.

As per the report, Archana's 21-year-old daughter from her first husband was in a relationship with her second husband, Naveen, 33. The daughter, Yuvika Reddy, 21, also demanded her share in the ancestral property, which her mother was reluctant to provide. Those arrested include Yuvika, Naveen, and his aides Santosh Kumar (29), Anupam Singa (24), Narendra (30) and Anand (29).

The report also mentioned that Reddy was dragged out of her car on Bengaluru's Hosa road while she was driving back home with her minor son on December 27 2021.

The NewsMinute reported similar facts in its report published on December 30, 2021. The report notes that as per Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East, Srinath M Joshi, the woman's husband, Naveen Kumar, his associate, Santhosh, and others were arrested after a preliminary inquiry.



We also came across a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East division of Bengaluru City Police, on March 5, 2023. The statement read, "Attention all: an old video circulating on social media claiming to be a recent incident on mg road from Bengaluru is from 2021. All the accused in this case have been arrested."

Attention all: an old video circulating on social media claiming to be a recent incident on mg road from Bengaluru is from 2021. All the accused in this case have been arrested. Do NOT spread disinformation &panic @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice @thearunpradhan #StopDisinformation — C K Baba, IPS (@DCPSEBCP) March 5, 2023

Conclusion:

A video showing a group of men severely assaulting and murdering a woman is going viral across social media claiming that a Nepali woman was injured. The video shows an incident from 2021 where the victim Archana Reddy was beaten to death by her husband, Naveen Kumar and others. Nine people were arrested in this case.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Videos Viral As Attack On Hindi-Speaking Migrants In Tamil Nadu

