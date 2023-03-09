Old Videos Viral As Attack On Hindi-Speaking Migrants In Tamil Nadu

Several videos are going viral on social media with claims connecting them to alleged attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. The videos are going viral on social media, claiming that migrants in Tamil Nadu are being targeted over linguistic divisions. In February, a video showing a person abusing and assaulting Hindi-speaking migrant labourers went viral across social media. The Government Railway Police have traced the accused, Magimaidas, 38, of Villupuram, and arrested him.

As per a Times of India report, Tamil Nadu police booked five people for reportedly spreading false information regarding rumors of attacks on migrant workers in the state. Tamil Nadu Police has also filed a complaint against BJP State President K Annamalai, OpIndia CEO Rahul Roshan, Editor Nupur Sharma and Dainik Bhaskar Editor for promoting violence, creating disharmony, and creating fear among people.

Video 1:

A Facebook user shared this video claiming that the viral video is from Tamil Nadu. We are not embedding the video due to its graphic nature.





Video 2:

A Facebook user shared a video that shows five people ambushing the two victims. In the assault, one of the victims is dragged aside and is kicked and hit with a rock. The other victim suffers through the same assault. The victims are shoved into a drain where one of the victims lies unmoving. It is being shared linking to alleged attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. The caption of the video reads, "तमिलनाडु तिरुपुर कोयम्बटूर में बिहारी भाई को कैसे मार रहा है"

[English Translation: How Tamil Nadu is killing Bihari Bhai in Tiruppur Coimbatore.]

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral videos are not related to Tamil Nadu.

Video 1:

During the initial investigation, we observed the video carefully and found that the viral people in the video were talking in Gujarati. Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found a video report of Zee News dated July 2022, in which similar footage can be seen. The title of the report reads, "Gujarat: Street gang war -- Swords were waved between two groups. Surendranagar Clash."

According to the report, the viral video is of Surendranagar, Gujarat, where a gang war took place between two groups. Swords were waved and many people got injured during the clash. It is clear from our investigation that the viral video is not related to Tamil Nadu.

Several other YouTube channels also shared the same video and mentioned Gujarat as a place of incident. Click here to watch the video.

Video 2:

We did a reverse image search using the InVid tool and came across a video report by The Times of India, uploaded on December 24, 2021. The video report shows the viral video and gives a detailed description of the violence taking place in the video. The incident shows a robbery on the night of December 20, 2021. The incident took place in Sangam Vihar area of Delhi. The report details how the crime was carried out with the intention of looting.

We also found a report of India Today quoting the Delhi police, who said that the crime took place just for stealing Rs 3,000. The two victims have been identified as Pankaj and Jatin. They were returning from a birthday party at around 2 am, when both of them were ambushed.



We conducted a keyword search with this information across the Twitter handle of Delhi police and came across a statement by the Additional DCP (South). A case was registered under sections 394/395/302/34 of the IPC against the accused. One accused had been arrested while the rest had been identified with efforts underway to nab them.

In the robbery-cum-murder incident which occured in PS Sangam Vihar area, #DelhiPolice has registered FIR U/s 394/395/302/34 IPC. One accused has been arrested and is being interrogated. Efforts are being done to nab the remaining accused. @ADcpsouthdelhi #DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/0i88DJSEVM — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) December 24, 2021

It is evident from our investigation that the viral videos are not related to attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants in Tamil Nadu. The first video is from a gang war which took place in Gujarat back in 2022 while the second video is from Delhi. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of Fake Pir Arrested In Pakistan Revived With Misleading Claim