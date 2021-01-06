Fact Check: No, The Viral Image Is Not The Cover Page Of National Geographic Magazine

An image which shows a man in green turban purportedly on the cover page of National Geographic magazine has gone viral on social media.

The image has gone viral with a claim that National Geographic magazine has covered the farmers' protest on their front page. The image is being shared with different captions; one of the captions is, "The Largest Protest in History is Happening in India NOW and it is NOT being Televised"

Many people have tweeted the image. Congress leader Ajoy Kumar also tweeted the image with the caption, "The world is watching and seeing how we are letting down our अन्नदाता ! Jai ho bjp."

The image is also viral on Facebook.





Claim:



National Geographic covered farmers' protest on their cover page.

Fact Check:

In the top of the magazine, it is written Winter 2020. The cover page of National Geographic always mentions the month for which it is published and not the season. Hence, the date is ambiguous.





We also saw the cover pages of National Geographic magazine, published for the month of November and December of 2020.













We also checked the cover page of National Geographic for the month of January 2021. None of the cover pages had the image of a Sikh man wearing a turban.





We closely observed and found a watermark @anoopreet was mentioned in the image.





The Logical Indian searched for @anoopreet on Google and found the Instagram handle. The same image was posted on the handle on January 4. The image was shared with the caption, "This is an imagined cover for artistic expression only." The caption attributed @choudharyravi for the image. Taking a hint from the caption, we searched and found that the same image was published by Ravi Chaudhary, PTI photojournalist on his Instagram handle on December 27, 2020.





Hence, the image being shared is an artistic work and not the cover page of National Geographic magazine.

Alt News has earlier fact-checked the claim.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Image Of Modified 'Force Gurkha' Goes Viral As Mercedes In Farmers' Protest In Delhi