Does This Video Show Muslims Celebrating After Khargone Violence? No, Viral Claim Is False!

A video showing a religious procession where some people are brandishing guns is viral across social media. The video has gone viral in the context of the recent violence in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

On April 10, a curfew was imposed in Khargone after an alleged stone-pelting incident on a passing Ram Navami procession. The stone-pelting incident led to arson and the burning of vehicles. The police imposed Section 144, which banned the assembly of people across the city. Police have arrested 121 people so far for their involvement in the violence.

Claim:

The viral video shows a religious procession passing through the crowded streets of a city. As people in the crowd celebrate the procession, some people can be seen waving arms such as small knives and countrymade pistols.

The caption with the video states, "This is Khargone, where a Ram Navami procession has been stoned for playing music outside a mosque. This is happening right in front of a temple. Notice the man with a pistol in hand."

The caption connects the incident depicted in the video with the communal clashes in Khargone. It is alleged that the celebrations by the crowd took place in the aftermath of the violent clashes.

Swati Goel Sharma, Jouranlist at Swarajyamag shared this video and wrote, "This is Khargone, where a Ram Navami procession has been stoned for playing music outside a mosque. This is happening right in front of a temple. Notice the man with a pistol in hand."

It is being widely shared on social media with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2018.

We went through the video and noticed the banner of a provisions store in the background. The name of the store read: Maa Hinglaj General and Provisions Store.

Another poster in the background identifies the place where the video was shot. At the bottom of the banner Ganesh Chowk, Khargaon is mentioned. This confirms the video was shot in Khargone.

We conducted a keyword search with relevant keywords such as "Khargone" and "Religious Celebrations". After going through several videos, we came across the following video uploaded by user YT Aamir Khan MP10.

The video titled "Muslim Julus in Front of Mandir》Ek bar me it jayga har bar ka jaghda 《Khargone Muharram" is similar to the viral video. The title translates to "Muslim Julus in Front of Mandir: The conflict would be wiped out in this one instance."

The video was uploaded on Sep 25, 2018, which indicates that the viral video is not from the recent clashes in Khargone.

Taking the cues from the information in the background of the video, we narrowed down the location where the video was shot to Jamindar Mohalla Ganesh Chowk, Madhya Pradesh 451001.



Within this location, the Hinglaj Mata Mandir Khargone is also located. We came across images of the location on Google Maps, which date back to 2018. The structures and the layouts in the screenshot and the Google Maps images are from the same place.

Screenshot from the original video (Credit: Twitter)





Image of temple from different angles (Credit: Google Maps





Image of temple from different angles (Credit: Google Maps)

Conclusion:

The viral posts claim that the video a Muslim crowd celebrated in a religious procession, alleging that it is from the recent Khargone incident. However, in our fact check, we found that the video dates back to at least September 2018. The video was shot in Jamindar Mohalla Ganesh Chowk, Madhya Pradesh 451001, located in Khargone. Hence, the viral claim is false.

