Old Video Of BJP Leader Nighat Abbas Chanting Slogan Against Opposition Leader Viral With Misleading Claim

A video of a burqa-clad woman chanting slogans is going around on social media. In this viral video, a Muslim woman can be seen chanting the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki jai.' Then she raises Azadi (freedom) slogans against various opposition party leaders. Slogans like 'Rahul Gandhi se Azadi (freedom from Rahul Gandhi), 'Akhilesh se lenge Azadi (Freedom from Akhliesh), 'Maya bua se Azadi (Freedom from Mayawati), etc., are raised. While sharing this video, an attempt has been made to show that even Muslims are against the opposition parties.

Delhi BJP leader shared this video with caption, "*शासन दमदार हो तो!!* अच्छे- अच्छों" में बदलाव आता है!!* जय हो योगी महराज की."



[English Translation: If the government is strong, even the worst of them can be transformed. Hail Yogi Maharaj.]





शासन दमदार 💪🏼

हो तो ,



"अच्छे - अच्छों" में

बदलाव आता है ,



वाह योगी जी आपने ने

कमाल कर दिया ,

अब कोई शक नहीं भारतमाता अब सनातन धर्मियों के हाथों में ही सदा मुस्कुराती रहेगी , pic.twitter.com/WVMCXM4SeQ — प्रेम सागर पाण्डेय { नम्बरदार } BJP MIRZAPUR. U.P. (@premsagarpande) February 11, 2023

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.

Claim:

A viral video shows a Muslim woman chanting the Azadi slogan against Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it misleading. The woman in the viral video is a BJP Delhi spokesperson.

During the initial investigation, we did an open keyword search and found that the same video was tweeted by BJP spokesperson Nighat Abbass back in 2019. While sharing this video on her verified Twitter handle, she wrote, "Along with me, the Muslim community raised its voice demanding freedom from Congress and Kejriwal."

On scanning her social media profile, we found that Nighat is a spokesperson for the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In her Facebook bio, she identifies herself as a 'Politician.' Below you can see Nighat's social media profile.





On searching more, we also found several news debates in which Nighat participated as BJP's spokesperson. Below you can see one such news debate.

We also found that back in 2020, she had quote-tweeted BJP leader Arun Yadav's tweet and clarified that the video was made during the 2019 Lok Sabha campaign for BJP.

Our investigation shows that the woman in the viral video is Nighat Abbas, BJP Delhi spokesperson. The viral video is almost three years old and was shot during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

