Does This Video Show Muslim Men Molesting A Woman? No, Viral Video Circulated With False Communal Claim

A video is being shared across social media showing a few men molesting a woman even as she pleads them to stop the act. The video is viral with the claim that these men are from the Muslim community with the police not taking any action in this case.

In the video, a woman can be seen in distress as some men grope her. She screams in distress and pleads to be let go. The viral video is shared with the claim in Hindi, "This is not Syria! This is not even Pakistan! This is Bihar of India! The appeasement is immense! In Bihar, 4 JHA diyas together teased a Hindu girl, dragged her and kept doing obscene acts. No police case, no action! This is a common thing in whole of Bihar, everyday many Hindu families are migrating, but Nitish Kumar & Lalu family are engrossed in net caps and Eid."













It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.

We broke down the video into keyframes and conducted a reverse image search. This led us to tweets by a local media outlet, True Story, featuring the same video.

According to the tweet, the incident took place in Gulariya Chak village of Gaya under the jurisdiction of the Magadh Medical College police station. The tweet said as the couple were talking, four to five men arrived at the spot and molested the girl in front of her boyfriend. These men filmed the incident as well.

The tweet noted that the police arrested two accused while three others are on the run. The arrested accused were identified as Abhishek Kumar, son of Sanjay Kumar and Jitendra Kumar, son of Kishori Yadav.

We came across a report published by ABP Bihar titled, 'Bihar Crime: In front of boyfriend in Gaya, girlfriends molested her, girl kept crying' on May 29.

The report reads, "A video of Gulariyachak village in Magadh Medical Thana area of the district is going viral quite rapidly. In the video, two lovers were sitting and talking, during which four to five beaded young men started flirting with girlfriends in front of boyfriends ( Gaya News ). The two lovers first questioned the couple and then started flirting. During this time the girl kept screaming, still harassing the girl and doing dirty things with her. At the same time, a young man from Manchale youth made a video of this entire incident, which is now going viral ( Viral Video) on social media ( Social Media ). The incident is being reported four days ago."

In our Fact Check, we also came across a tweet by Gaya Police who tweeted a press release on May 30, 2023.

The tweet is captioned, "Action of Gaya police, taking cognizance of viral videos related to molestation on social media, details of arrest of 02 criminals involved in the incident by registering a case within 24 hours".

In a video statement attached with the tweet, SP Himanshu stated that as the police learnt about the viral video, they promptly filed an FIR. As per the SP, two of the five accused were identified as Jitendra Kumar and Abhishek Kumar. The places of the other three accused, who were also identified, were being raided, the officer added.

In another tweet uploaded on May 31, 2023, the Gaya police announced the arrest of the third accused Nitish Kumar and clarified that there is no communal angle to the incident.



The statement reads in Hindi, "It is noteworthy that by attaching a viral video related to this incident, a post has been made by the ID created on Twitter by the name of Shalini Kumawat (Hind Ki Nari), in which an attempt has been made to disturb communal harmony and defame the state of Bihar. Is. The facts mentioned in the said post are completely denied by the Gaya Police.

Gaya Police established contact with Twitter by Cyber Cell, Gaya to remove the post made by ID created on Twitter running by the name of Shalini Kumawat (Hindu Ki Nari) from Twitter and to provide account verified data. Is. After the verification of the said Twitter account, legal action will be taken as per the law.

Gaya Police appeals to the general public not to pay heed to such rumour-mongering posts. Always be alert and on receiving information regarding such posts, immediately inform the Gaya police so that legal action can be taken."

We found that the viral video has been circulated with a false communal angle. The accused in the molesting incident are not from the Muslim community as is confirmed by Gaya Police. Three persons have been arrested for the crime.

