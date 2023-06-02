Was This Anti-Modi Hoarding Image Captured Before Rajasthan Visit? No, Viral Image Is Misleading

An image of a hoarding with the text "Modi No Entry" and graffiti on the road which reads, "Go Back Modi'' is going viral across social media. The images are being shared with the claim that people are angry at Prime Minister Narendra Modi before his visit to Rajasthan on May 31.

Claim:

The viral images show a hoarding with an image of PM Modi and text "Modi No Entry". The second image shows the text "Go Back Modi'' painted on the road.

The caption of the viral image shared by Twitter user Himmat Singh Gujrat reads, "This is Rajasthan, Did you think it is Gujarat? Today with PM's Ajmer public meeting, the hashtag #modi_Go_back kept trending on Twitter. BJP should think that when they did not have access to the village-country, 2-4 seats continued coming in the Lok Sabha..l,"

Fact Check:

Image 1:

We conducted a reverse image search and came across the same viral image posted by Gyanesh Pandey on February 10, 2019. The viral image is captioned, "Andhra Pradesh politely asking Modi to go back from AP after he has failed to do any good for the state and not granting special status as promised. #GoBackModi"

Andhra Pradesh politely asking Modi to go back from AP after he has failed to do any good for the state and not granting special status as promised. #GoBackModi pic.twitter.com/F188VJ5YGi — Gyanesh Pandey (@gyanesh18) February 10, 2019

We also came across a report by NewsMinute published on February 9, 2019, 'Ahead of PM's Andhra visit, 'Modi No Entry' billboards appear in multiple places'.

The NewsMinute report said, "PM Narendra Modi is all set to visit Guntur on Sunday for the first time after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) severed ties with the BJP a year ago. And exactly a day earlier, huge billboards have been erected in places around Guntur and Vijayawada, signalling the PM’s visit. But much to the disappointment of the BJP workers in the state, the billboards do not sing eulogies of their leader but rather have unflattering images."

The report noted that billboards showed Modi and the words "Modi No Entry" printed large in red block letters in the background have sprung up. Others have messages like "Modi Never Again" and show the PM running as a huge, angry crowd chases him down. The same image was carried in a report by Times Now and Economic Times as well.





Image 2:

We conducted a reverse image search and came across the image posted by journalist Mayukh Ranjan Ghosh on 11 January 2020. He said that the image is from Kolkata’s Esplanade area.



The Twitter caption reads, "This is one of the busiest roads in Kolkata. #Esplanade. Lakhs and lakhs of people commute, jam packed traffic r seen. Just look at this place tonight. Roads turned into graffitis, no traffic, all roads blocked, students protesting overnight. This is #Kolkata #modiinkolkata"

This is one of the busiest roads in Kolkata. #Esplanade. Lakhs and lakhs of people commute, jam packed traffic r seen. Just look at this place tonight. Roads turned into graffitis, no traffic, all roads blocked, students protesting overnight.



This is #Kolkata #modiinkolkata pic.twitter.com/jDaf6vufXi — Mayukh Ranjan Ghosh (@mayukhrghosh) January 11, 2020

We conducted a reverse image search and came across the image uploaded on Alamy captioned, "A child waves an Indian flag while he stands in the middle of a painted slogan against the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata on January 11, 2020.

We also came across a report by Scroll published on January 12, 2020. The report is titled 'In photos: In Kolkata, intense Left-led protests force Modi to take helicopter to destination'.

The graffiti can be seen from another angle in the Scroll report which is captioned, "An all-night blockade on Kolkata's Chowringee Road to protest Modi's visit to Kolkata"

Conclusion:



We found that both images do not show hoardings and graffiti posted ahead of PM Modi's Rajasthan visit. The images date back to 2019 and were shot in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal respectively. Thus, the viral images are spread with false claims.



