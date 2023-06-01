Does This Video Show Students Being Trained To Offer Namaz? No, Viral Video Shows Rehearsal For Cultural Performance

A viral video showing girls in red and white uniforms is being shared across social media. The video is being circulated with the claim that Hindu girls are under training to offer namaz in a school in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

The video is going viral in the context of 'Kerala Story', a film which promotes the existence of 'Love Jihad'.

Claim:

The video shows what appears to be school girls dressed in red and white following the orders of a seated instructor. They can be seen kneeling, and touching the ground with their foreheads.



The Twitter user Rahul Pandey shared the viral video with the claim, "Girls are getting training to read Namaz in school. The real Kerala Story is running in Baghpat of Uttar Pradesh called Jatland."









विडीओ उत्तर प्रदेश के बागपत के एक स्कूल की बताई जा रही है ॥

स्कूल में हिंदू लड़कियों को नमाज़ की ट्रेनिंग देती यह महिला शिक्षिका ॥

इस मामले को बिल्कुल भी हल्के में ना लें बागपत के हिंदू परिवार ॥

आपकी हिंदू बेटी को भविष्य की आयशा ॥ सानिया बनाने की तैयारी है ॥

हिंदुओं से अनुरोध… pic.twitter.com/VHrmI8jolP — THE JAT ASSOCIATION (@Jatassociation) May 28, 2023





Fact Check:



We broke down the video into keyframes and conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes. This led us to a report by Amar Ujala published on May 29, 2023, titled, 'Baghpat News: Video teaching prayers to students viral on social media, truth revealed after investigation'.

The Amar Ujala report reads, "A video of the students' prayers at Baghpat Janapad's Hoshiyari Devi Girls Inter College Rathoda is going viral on social media these days. Hindu organizations expressed their displeasure about it and demanded action. The truth of the entire case has been revealed after the police investigation."

Taking a cue from this, we came across a report by ABP Live published on May 28, 2023, titled, 'Baghpat News: Video of Muslim teacher teaching prayers to students Viral, Hindu organizations demand action'.

The ABP report contained a statement by Munesh Chowdhary, principal of Hoshiyari Devi Girls Inter College situated in western Uttar Pradesh. The principal noted that a program for students titled ‘Unity in Diversity‘ was organized in the school. The program was meant for students belonging to all religions.

The video features a play, which was part of the program, and had a scene that can be seen in the viral video. The video was shot during rehearsals. He further revealed that as soon as he came to know about the scene being planned, it was immediately cut out.



At the 1:18 mark of this clip from ABP Ganga, the statement by the principal of Hoshiyari Devi Girls Inter College can be heard, in which he reiterates that this was a part of the rehearsal of a play.

We also came across a post by the Baghpat police posted on May 28, 2023. The English translation of the post in Hindi reads, "It is to inform that the viral video of Hoshiyari Devi Girls Inter College located in Rathoda village under Chhaprauli police station was investigated by the Chhaprauli police station and it was found that in the past, a preparation for a cultural program were going on in the school, under which some of the school Girls were to participate in the program. For which, a training by a teacher was being done which was recorded in the past and is now being circulated. The said viral video is old. In relation to the video, the school president Mr. Rampal Shastri, manager Dharamveer Singh and principal Munesh Chowdhary were consulted and it was told to us that the viral video has been edited by some person, while the teacher of the school was preparing for the cultural program.

Therefore, the said viral video has prepared during a cultural program in Hoshiyari Girls Inter College Rathoda. The talk of girl students offering Namaz in school is untrue. Therefore, do not spread such misleading news, which hurts the feeling of mutual harmony."

Conclusion:

We found that the viral video shows a rehearsal of a play and not the training of girls to offer Namaz. The Baghpat police and media reports confirmed that the viral video shows a rehearsal and not a situation with a communal angle.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

