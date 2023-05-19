Old Video Of Muslim Man Threatening Cop In Maharashtra Viral As Karnataka

A video has gone viral across social media, which shows a heated argument between a police officer and a Muslim man. The video went viral after the Congress landslide victory on May 13 in the Karnataka assembly elections as it won 135 seats defeating the BJP in the state.

Claim:

The viral social media posts contain a video of a Muslim man arguing with a police officer. Much of the argument cannot be heard clearly, apart from the statement, "वर्दी उतार कर मिल ले". (Translation: Meet me after removing your uniform). The statement is a threat directed toward the police officer. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that people of the Muslim community threatened a cop in Karnataka after the congress won majority in the Karnataka election.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "As of now the Chief Minister has not even taken the oath and this is the situation in Karnataka. Congratulations on the win."

As of now the Chief Minister has not even taken the oath and this is the situation in Karnataka. Congratulations on the win 🚩🙏 अभी तो मुख्य मंत्री ने शपथ भी नही ली और ये हाल है कर्नाटक में😳. बधाई हो जीत की 🚩🙏@BJPKarnataka @BJP4India @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Ut0kKSQyhJ — रवि बंसल (@rbravi) May 16, 2023









It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Maharashtra.

We conducted a reverse image search using InVid tool and came across the same video in a tweet dating back to March 18, 2021. This indicates that the tweet is not from the recent and the video is at least two years old.

Dear @IPS_Association : This type of threats to you , while law and order duty being done is not acceptable.



I wish one day , the fourth lion in State Emblem of India , which is invible is shown to such people , who are saying



"वर्दी उतार कर मिल ले".



I really wish !!!!! https://t.co/rr4DMOtibX — T R Sriniwas #WestAsia #ForeignPolicy #e-Gov #FDI (@trsriniwas) March 18, 2021

After examining the video closely, we observed that the language being spoken was Marathi. The Muslim man shouts at the officer saying something along the lines of "Don't threaten me with an arrest!" in Marathi.

The signboard noticeable in the background also carries words written in Marathi such as the names of locations in Maharashtra. The signboard to the right of the video shows a government advisory with words such as "Ashram" and "Students" written in Marathi.

The police badge on the uniform worn by the police officer is also specifically emblazoned on the uniforms worn by Maharashtra police officers.

Image Comparison

Taking the above into consideration, we conducted a keyword search and came across the following post on Facebook. The post stated that the video is from Dhule, Maharashtra. One commenter, Kedar Dhangar stated in a comment in Marathi that the incident had taken place at a bus stand in Chopda city of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. The comment posted on March 9, 2021, states that the incident shown dates back to 3 years ago.

The photos of the bus stand on Google, share several similarities with the bus stand shown in the video.

Conclusion:

It is apparent from our visual evidence that the incident dates back to 2018 and shows an altercation in Chopda city of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. It has nothing to do with the Karnataka elections. Hence, the viral claim is false.

