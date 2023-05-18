Does The Viral Video Show A man Floating With The Power Of Yoga? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading

A viral video showing a man ascending into the air and floating leaving a crowd speechless is being widely circulated across social media. Users are alleging that the video is viral claiming the man is able to fly because of the power of yoga.

A Facebook user shared the video with the claim, "This boy is from Tamil Nadu, he has shown flying in the sky with the power of yoga. Scientists are surprised to see that. Open challenge to those who are calling Shree Ramcharit Manas and Pawanputra Shree Hanuman ji fictional!!😲🤔"









We paused the video and noticed a watermark 'Magician Vignesh Prabhu'. We conducted a keyword search and came across the website of Magician Vignesh.





His website contained several videos featuring him doing magic tricks including one that is titled, 'Flying man in INDIA'. The video shows Vignesh ascending into the air as seen in the viral video.

We came across another video on Vignesh's YouTube channel uploaded on August 8, 2018. The title of the video read, "FLYING MAN OF INDIA at 160 FEET".

The description of the video notes that no camera tricks, visual effects or ropes were used to perform this magic trick. The video has the same footage as seen in the viral video. The video's description also reads that the 'magical performance' is done for 'entertainment purposes' only.

After scanning Vignesh's website, we came across a listing that indicated that the flying-in-air trick is part of his 'Illusion show'.

We found several other videos showing the same magic trick on YouTube. A YouTube channel titled ‘Magic Secrets Revealed’, which has over 1.6 million followers, uncovered the process behind the trick.

The trick can be performed using cranes and extremely thin air-craft cables which lift the magician off the ground. The video shows the magic performance from different angles, similar to Prabhu’s viral video.

The ‘Magic Secrets Revealed’ video breaks down how the trick is done. It is revealed that such tricks are usually performed in broad daylight so that the thin cables become invisible to the human eye since the cables reflect the sunlight. Magicians also use VFX effects and editing software to remove the cables that might be visible in the video.

A video showing a magician floating in the air is going viral with false claims. The video shows a magic trick performed by a person named Magician Vignesh. He is a magician and performed illusions to trick people as if he was actually flying. The viral video does not suggest any role of Yoga in the video. Thus, the viral video is circulated with misleading claims.

