Caste discrimination
Did Muslim Man Attacked Hindu Girl With Knife? No, Video Viral With False Communal Spin
Image Credit: Twitter
Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Did Muslim Man Attacked Hindu Girl With Knife? No, Video Viral With False Communal Spin

Chhattisgarh,  21 Feb 2023 9:40 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

We found that the accused is from the Hindu community, and no communal angle was involved in this case.

[Trigger Warning]

A harrowing video showing a person assaulting a woman dragging her along by her hair, is going viral across social media. The video is being shared with a caption that claims that a Hindu woman was assaulted by a person from a different community.

Claim:

The 10-second long clip showing a man dragging a girl by her hair is viral across social media. The man is seen carrying some sort of weapon in his other hand as he drags the girl along in the middle of a busy road.

“The video is captioned, “This brute who is walking on the road after attacking the girl. I am more angry than seeing the dead people standing there Raipur. This spectacle continued for one & a half hours & the Chhattisgarh police were sleeping? #हिन्दू_राष्ट्र_घोषित_करो #Boycott_UCC #HindusUnderAttack”

Image Credit: Twitter
Image Credit: Twitter

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian is not embedding the tweets due to its sensitive and graphic nature. The video can be accessed here.

Fact Check:

We used InVid’s Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video and conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes of the video. This led us to an India Today report published on February 20, 2023 titled, ‘Raipur: 16-year-old girl stabbed, dragged by hair by man she rejected’.

The India Today report notes that a young girl was dragged by her hair and stabbed with a knife by a man she rejected in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. The India Today report which included a screenshot from the viral video, noted that the 47-year-old culprit has been arrested. The accused in the assault has been identified as Omkar Tiwari in the India Today report.

Image Credit: India Today
Image Credit: India Today

We conducted a keyword search and came across a news report by NDTV published on February 20, 2023. The video description reads, “A 16-year-old girl was attacked with a knife and dragged by her hair on a road by a man she had refused to marry, in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur. The 47-year-old attacker has been arrested, the police said on Sunday. A video shows the man, Omkar Tiwari, dragging the badly wounded teen by her hair, holding in his other hand the knife he had stabbed her with late on Saturday evening. When the video emerged on a social media platform, the police launched an investigation.”

We also came across a Times of India report published on February 19. The report notes that the accused and the victim shared a professional relationship where the victim worked in a grocery shop run by the accused during the Covid pandemic. The TOI report also identified the accused as Omkar Tiwari, who barged into the girl's house and assaulted her after she asked for some money related to "old monetary dispute." The accused was supposedly in an inebriated state while assaulting the woman.

A few days back, the girl had quit the job from Omkar's shop. Reportedly there was a dispute between the two regarding the transaction of money.

On Saturday night, the dispute turned ugly when Omkar entered the girl's house with the weapon. The girl was beaten up for opposing the accused's misbehavior with her family," notes the TOI report.

Image Credit: Times Of India
Image Credit: Times Of India

We also came across a tweet by Raipur Police apprehending the suspect and parading him in public. The caption of the Twitter post published on February 19, 2023, reads, "Deadly Deadly attack on his former female employee. Omkar Tiwari alias Manoj, the director of Tiwari Masala Center was arrested."

Conclusion:

The harrowing incident showing a man dragging a woman holding her hair does not have any communal angle. The accused is from the Hindu community ruling out any targeted hate crime against Hindus. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

