Did Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Sympathise With Terrorists In Pakistan? No, Viral Video Is Clipped Out Of Context
India, 19 Feb 2023 9:45 AM GMT
In the original video, Delhi CM Kejriwal criticized PM Modi and Amit Shah and didn't sympathize with Pakistan.
A video showing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal purportedly lamenting over the "destruction of Pakistan" at the hands of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is viral. The video is being shared with the claim that the Delhi Chief Minister has sympathized with Pakistan.
Claim:
The viral video shows Kejriwal delivering a speech at a rally. A watermark of the ETV Telangana news channel is superimposed on the viral video. In the video, Kejriwal can be heard saying, "The more I think, the more I feel trembles inside my body. If both of them come to power again in 2019... Maybe if Modi and Amit Shah come back to power again in 2019... Friends, Pakistan will not survive. They will destroy Pakistan."
The video is shared by Vikass Singh Rajput, BJP Delhi Vice President, with the caption, "Kejriwal's prediction came true. Look at his pain in the 2019 parliament elections. His sadness over Pakistan's destruction shows what!. Don't you think to what extent he has nexus with terrorists or other Pakistanis? Kejriwal had openly announced in the Kolkata Mahathagbandhan rally."
Other users shared the video with similar claims.
The claim was shared across Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.
Fact Check:
The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is clipped and presented out of context.
We isolated the keyframes of the viral video and conducted a reverse image search. We came across Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on the official YouTube channel of TV9 Marathi, published on January 19, 2019. At the 3.16 mark in the video, Kejriwal can be heard saying, "Friends, this duo will destroy this country. The more I think, the more I feel trembling inside my body. If both of them come back to power in 2019.... if Modi and Amit Shah come to power again in 2019... Friends, this country will not survive this. They will destroy this country."
We then conducted another keyword search and came across the extended video published by ETV Telangana on January 19, 2019.
From the 4.50-minute mark in the viral video, Kejriwal says, "In the last 70 years, Pakistan has had a dream of dividing the country. What Pakistan could not do in these past 70 years, friends Modi and Amit Shah have done within five years. They have poisoned the people of this country within five years. They have incited fights between Hindus and Muslims, Muslims and Christians."
"Modi and Amit Shah did the same thing within five years, which Pakistan could not do in the last 70 years." He follows this up by saying, "Friends, this duo will destroy this country. The more I think, the more I feel trembling inside my body. If both of them come back to power in 2019.... if Modi and Amit Shah come to power again in 2019... Friends, this country will not survive this. They will destroy this country."
The same video was also live-streamed on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's official Facebook page on January 19, 2019.
Conclusion:
We found that the viral video was shared out of context from Kejriwal's original remarks. The edited viral clip gives the false impression that the Delhi CM sympathizes with Pakistan. In the original video, Kejriwal's remarks were directed toward criticizing PM Modi and Amit Shah.
