Old Fake Message Claiming Four Kidneys Available For Donation Recirculates Again

A message is being widely circulated across social media and WhatsApp claiming that a family is looking to donate four kidneys after two members died in a tragic accident. The post is attributed to a person named DB Singh, with three contact numbers listed in the post.

The viral post reads, "D B Singh. Dear friends, an important thing is that four kidneys are available. In an accident yesterday our family brother Mr. Sudhir and his wife died in an accident yesterday। Mr. Sudhir is B+, and his wife is O+। His family wants to donate his kidney to humanity। Please broadcast। Jai Bhima, Jai Shanti, Jai Johar" Contact on 9837285283 9581544124 8977775312."





🙏 मानवता की सेवा में एक गंभीर प्रयास 🙏

D B Singh

प्रिय सभी दोस्तों खास बात यह है कि 4 किडनी उपलब्ध हैं।

कल एक दुर्घटना में हमारे परिवारके भाई श्री सुधीर और उनकी पत्नी की मृत्यु हो जाने के कारण डॉक्टर ने उन्हें ब्रेन डेड घोषित कर दिया है। श्री सुधीर B+ हैं और उनकी पत्नी O+है — Ashok Sharma (@AshokSh54904524) December 17, 2022

We also received a tip-off on the viral post on The Logical Indian Fact Check Team's helpline number.









We first tried to contact people using the three numbers. We were unsuccessful in securing a response from these persons as the first person did not pick up the call despite repeated attempts to reach out, the second contact is temporarily out of service, and the third contact number does not exist.

We then took the keywords from the viral post and conducted a keyword search, leading us to a post from December 26, 2017. Here the exact number was used for a similar kidney-related update.

The post reads, "Dear all Important...4 Kidneys available... Due to death of Mr Sudhir and his wife, who met with an accident yesterday... Doctors have declared them brain dead.... Mr.sudhir is B+ and his wife O+ His family wants to donate their kidneys for humanity...Plz circulate…."

We conducted a keyword search with the terms from the viral post and came across a report by Onmanorama published on September 5, 2021. The Onmanorama report cautions, "If you receive such a message on your phone, before hitting the forward button, remember that you are not helping kidney patients, because it could be a scam."

The report also notes that the police have warned that a gang is behind this message which swindles money by widely circulating fake messages on organ donation via WhatsApp and Facebook.



We also came across a report by The Hindu which depicts a victim of such a scam. The Hindu report published on April 3, 2018, notes that Meerut-based nephrologist Sandeep Kumar Garg has been receiving as many as 500 missed calls. When the calls are picked up, the callers inquire about the availability of kidneys for sale.

The report noted the cause of the constant calls: "A hoax message sent out from Dr. Garg's number that has gone viral talks about the availability of four kidneys from a couple who met with an accident and have been declared brain dead."

As per the National Health Portal, only immediate blood relations are accepted, usually as donors such as parents, siblings, children, grandparents, and grandchildren. Spouse is also accepted as a living donor in the near relative category and permitted to be a donor.

In the case of living non-near relatives who are other than near relatives of the recipient or patient. These persons can donate their organs only for the reason of affection and attachment towards the recipient or for any other special reason.

In the case of a deceased donor, the viral post makes no reference to the medical suitability of the alleged organ.

We also reached out to the first contact number provided in the viral post through WhatsApp. The person responded, "Fake message."







We found that the viral post claiming that four kidneys are available for sale after a tragic accident is false. As per the person who owns the contact number and media reports, the post is nothing but a scam message.



