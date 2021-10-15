Old Photo Revived With False Claim That A Muslim Father Married His Daughter

A picture of a man with a girl is going viral on social media. In the viral picture, the man is resting his hand on the girl's shoulder, and both can be seen wearing garlands. While sharing this image, people on social media are claiming that this man married his own nine-year-old daughter.

While sharing this image, a Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "9 साल की बेटी को बीवी मानने वाले... और 9 साल की बेटी को देवी मानने वाले कभी भाई-भाई नहीं हो सकते! फर्क होता है नदी और नाले में जय माता दी."

[English Translation: Those who consider 9-year-old daughter to be wife... and those who consider 9-year-old daughter as a goddess can never be brothers! There is a difference between a river and a drain Jai mata di.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.





Claim:

Muslim man married his 9-year-old daughter.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The photo shows a father-daughter duo who became Hafiz-e-Quran at the same time. Hafiz means guardian, and the Quran is an Islamic holy book; together, Hafiz-e-Quran means a person who has entirely memorised the Quran.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the viral photo and found that it has been surfacing on social media since 2016.

A website, 'Islamic board', shared the viral photo on 2 October 2016. The picture is shared with a text that read, "This father and her daughter became Hafiz-e- Qur'an at the same time. Age is not a barrier for education!"

The website's about us section mention that it is one of the leading Islamic discussion fora for anyone who wants to learn more about Islam or interact with Muslims from all over the world.

In 2016, several Facebook users shared the image with an Urdu caption. Its English translation reads, "Congratulations..Mashaallah, father and daughter graduated from the same class (became Hafiz-ul-Quran)..Do comment Mashallah".





We carefully observed the viral photo and found that Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News replied to the Twitter post of @rakesh_bstpyp. Zubair posted a screengrab of a 2016 Facebook post that carried the same viral image. The FB post was captioned in Urdu, and its English translation reads, "Congratulations... Masha Allah Father and daughter dismissed from the same class (Hafiz ul Quran became)... Do comment. Write Masha Allah.."

A verified handle @rakesh_bstpyp claiming to be a News Paper editor shares a pic of father & daughter with a false claim that father marries his own daughter. This was earlier shared by Pakistani user in 2016 with a claim that father & daughter completed their Quran at same time https://t.co/NubRnX1TlT pic.twitter.com/XTP1qq2O1Q — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 14, 2021

Though we could not independently verify the persons seen in the viral photo but it is evident that it is a father-daughter duo who became Hafiz-e-Quran at the same time. The image has been surfacing on social media since 2016 to defame the Muslim community.

