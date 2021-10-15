All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Old Photo Revived With False Claim That A Muslim Father Married His Daughter

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Photo Revived With False Claim That A Muslim Father Married His Daughter

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  15 Oct 2021 11:40 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The image has been surfacing on social media since 2016.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A picture of a man with a girl is going viral on social media. In the viral picture, the man is resting his hand on the girl's shoulder, and both can be seen wearing garlands. While sharing this image, people on social media are claiming that this man married his own nine-year-old daughter.

While sharing this image, a Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "9 साल की बेटी को बीवी मानने वाले... और 9 साल की बेटी को देवी मानने वाले कभी भाई-भाई नहीं हो सकते! फर्क होता है नदी और नाले में जय माता दी."

[English Translation: Those who consider 9-year-old daughter to be wife... and those who consider 9-year-old daughter as a goddess can never be brothers! There is a difference between a river and a drain Jai mata di.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.


Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

Muslim man married his 9-year-old daughter.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The photo shows a father-daughter duo who became Hafiz-e-Quran at the same time. Hafiz means guardian, and the Quran is an Islamic holy book; together, Hafiz-e-Quran means a person who has entirely memorised the Quran.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the viral photo and found that it has been surfacing on social media since 2016.

A website, 'Islamic board', shared the viral photo on 2 October 2016. The picture is shared with a text that read, "This father and her daughter became Hafiz-e- Qur'an at the same time. Age is not a barrier for education!"

The website's about us section mention that it is one of the leading Islamic discussion fora for anyone who wants to learn more about Islam or interact with Muslims from all over the world.

Image Credit: Islamic Board

In 2016, several Facebook users shared the image with an Urdu caption. Its English translation reads, "Congratulations..Mashaallah, father and daughter graduated from the same class (became Hafiz-ul-Quran)..Do comment Mashallah".


Image Credit: Facebook

We carefully observed the viral photo and found that Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News replied to the Twitter post of @rakesh_bstpyp. Zubair posted a screengrab of a 2016 Facebook post that carried the same viral image. The FB post was captioned in Urdu, and its English translation reads, "Congratulations... Masha Allah Father and daughter dismissed from the same class (Hafiz ul Quran became)... Do comment. Write Masha Allah.."

Though we could not independently verify the persons seen in the viral photo but it is evident that it is a father-daughter duo who became Hafiz-e-Quran at the same time. The image has been surfacing on social media since 2016 to defame the Muslim community.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of Violence In Kawardha, Chhattisgarh Falsely Shared As Of Uttar Pradesh

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
muslim 
Daughter 
Quran 
Marriage 
Communal 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X