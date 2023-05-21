Old Video Of Bangladeshi Muslim Cleric Making Hateful Speech Against Hindu Viral As India

A video of a man delivering a Hateful speech against Hindus amidst a queue of people is viral across social media. The man can be heard requesting Hindus to convert to Islam and ask Allah for forgiveness. It is being shared with the claim that the viral video is from India, where some Muslim people threaten to kill Hindus if they do not convert to Islam.

The video shows a person holding a speakerphone and saying in Hindi, "Hindus, there is still time. It's time to make a deal. Beg for forgiveness from Allah. Your dead body will not be burnt. Your dead body will be eaten up by eagles, dogs and hyenas. I invite you to become a Muslim by reading the Kalma…If you want to be saved, if you wish for liberation, then become a Muslim by reading the Kalma."

Vikas Singh Boby, the district spokesperson of BJP Delhi, shared the viral video with the caption, “Your uncle is openly threatening to kill Hindus, your Victim Card has been exposed. Fix your holy books and everything will be fine.”

A verified Twitter user named @vishnuguptavach shared this video claiming that the viral video is from Dasna Ghaziabad. However, he later deleted the tweet. Below you can see the screenshot of viral tweet.

Another user shared the video with the claim, "Hindus, retweet this video as much as possible so that this video reaches Yogi ji and the Modi government. If the government has to deal with these jihadis, then we Hindus are ready to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the soldiers to deal with them. We wanted peace in the country by driving the jihadis away from the country. @pmoindia".



हिंदुओं इस वीडियो को ज्यादा से ज्यादा री ट्वीट करो जिससे मोदी सरकार योगी जी तक यह वीडियो पहुंच जाए,सरकार को अगर इन जिहादि से निपटना है तो हम हिंदू इनसे निपटने के लिए सैनिक के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर साथ देने को तैयार हैं जिहादी को हम देश से भागा कर देश में शांति चाहते।@pmoindia pic.twitter.com/8jvqJoEXcF — AJAY_🇮🇳_YOGI (@YOGIAJAY_108) May 8, 2023

In the video, a text has been overlaid saying, "They have set on your future, it is just a matter of time before Modi leaves. Spread this truth to every Hindu brother. Each Hindu should see this with eyes wide open and listen to this carefully. Share it with all the WhatsApp numbers you have on your phone and send it to every Hindu brother.) Several social media users have shared the video claiming that the incident is from India."



We first broke down the video into keyframes and conducted a reverse image search. This directed us to the longer version of the viral video which was posted on April 30, 2021, on YouTube, with the title ‘Dr Syed Irshad Bukhari gave Mubahila Challenge to Vile Narsinghanand Saraswati from Bangladesh’.

Taking a cue from this, we identified the person in the viral video as Syed Irshad Bukhari. We came across his Facebook page titled, 'Dr Syed Irshad Ahmad Al Bukhari.'

We also found an extended video of the viral video shared in June 2021. The cleric begins the video by saying in Hindi, "Today we have gathered here in Bangladesh's Dinajpur district after the Friday prayers." Thereafter, the cleric targets Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati while beginning his speech and says that Muslims are ready to sacrifice their lives for the provocative statements made against Prophet Muhammad.

It is to be noted that Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the leader of the Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, abused the Prophet during his provocative speech back in April, 2021. He is accused of openly calling for violence against Muslims. At that time, many Muslims protested and demanded action against Yati Narsinghananda.

We found the extended video of the speech uploaded on the YouTube channel of 'Dr Syed Irshad Ahmed Al Bukhari' on April 30, 2021. The extended video is titled, "Dr Syed Irshad Bukhari gave Mubahila Challenge to Vile Narsinghanand Saraswati from Bangladesh"

The video description reads, "Likewise Mufti Salman Azhari Allama Dr Syed Irshad Bukhari gave a Challenge to the vile Narsinghanand Saraswati from Bangladesh. Dr. Syed Irshad Ahmad Al Bukhari challenged Narsinghanand from Bangladesh and gave severe warnings to the staunch Indian Hindutva Pandit Swami Narsinghanand Saraswati for insulting Allah. To maintain the peace and order of our country, if we want to be free from Corona, the Government of India should arrest this malicious person immediately #ArrestNarsinghanand.”

According to Boom Bangladesh, the cleric's followers, pictured in white turbans, are followers of the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat sect.

Our investigation shows that the video dates back to at least two years old and the man in the viral video is Dr. Syed Irshad Ahmad Al Bukhari, follower of the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat sect. He gave this speech in Bangladesh condemning Yati Narsinghanand’s controversial speeches against Prophet Mohammad. The viral video has nothing to with India. Hence, the viral claim is false.

