Morphed Photo Of Dainik Jagran Ad Appealing People To Celebrate Environmental-Friendly Holi Is Viral, Know More

A photo of an advertisement released by Dainik Jagran is doing rounds on social media. The title of the ad reads in Hindi, "एक मुहल्ला एक बकरा" [English translation: One locality one goat] and the following text read, "इस बार बकरीद पर हो सके तो पुरे मोहल्ले मे एक ही बकरे की कुर्बानी दे इससे अपनापन बढेगा खून खच्चर कम होगा पानी की बर्बादी कम होगी गन्दगी कम फैलेगी". [This time on Bakrid, if possible, sacrifice only one goat in the whole locality. It will increase affinity, reduce bloodshed, reduce wastage of water, and reduce the spread of filth.]

A verified Twitter user named Sujata Pandey, who is a Political Analyst as per her bio, shared the photo on March 14 with a caption, "एक मुहल्ला, एक बकरा - @JagranNews की पहल।" [English translation: One locality one goat- A JagranNews initiative].

Another Twitter user shared the ad and wrote, "Full support @JagranNews." The post has garnered over 40k views with around 3k likes.

A Facebook user shared the photo with a caption, "पूरे मोहल्ले में "दैनिक जागरण"की एक ही प्रति मंगानी चाहिए। कागज कम खर्च होगा तो पेड़ कम काटने पड़ेंगे। एक आदमी को घर-घर घूमना नहीं पड़ेगा। सारे मिलकर एक जगह पढ़ेंगे तो भाईचारा बढ़ेगा , कचड़ा भी कम होगा।" [English translation: Only one copy of "Dainik Jagran" should be ordered in the whole locality. Less paper will be used and less trees will have to be cut. A man will not have to go from house to house. If everyone reads together in one place, brotherhood will increase, and the garbage will also reduce.]

The photo of the advertisement has been shared by several social media users on Twitter and Facebook.

Claim:

Dainik Jagran releases an advertisement which read, "एक मुहल्ला एक बकरा".

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The Dainik Jagran advertisement is morphed and is being shared with a different text from the original.

We conducted a reverse image search of the viral photo. We came across the original ad, which was released around the Holi festival and read, "एक मुहल्ला एक होलिका" [English translation: One locality one bonfire]. This initiative was begun by Dainik Jagran during Holi 2023, urging the public to celebrate the festival in an environment-friendly way.

Holika Dahan is the ritual burning of an effigy of Holika, which symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

In reference to the practice of 'Holika Dahan,' the text following the title read, "इस बार होली पर प्रयास करें कि थोड़ी दूरी पर अलग-अलग होलिका जलाने की जगह जितना हो सके एक मुहल्ले में एक ही होलिका जलाएं। इससे प्रदूषण घटेगा, अपनापन बढ़ेगा" [English translation: This time on Holi, try that instead of lighting different Holikas at a short distance, burn only one Holika in a locality as much as possible. This will reduce pollution, increase affinity].

The ad contains an image of a bonfire at the bottom right corner and carries a list of other measures for celebrating an environmentally sustainable Holi.

Dainik Jagran published an article on March 8, reporting about the influence that their initiative "एक मुहल्ला एक होलिका" had created in the Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. As per the article, after being inspired by the campaign, people lit Holika of dung everywhere on March 7 in the area.

Further, the official Twitter handle of Hardoi Police congratulated Dainik Jagran's initiative on March 7 and gave a detailed analysis of how it positively impacted the celebrations. They captioned, "दैनिक जागरण की अनूठी पहल पर्यावरण संरक्षण "एक मोहल्ला, एक होलिका"। [English transaltion: Dainik Jagran's unique initiative environmental protection "Ek Mohalla, Ek Holika"].

Further, we found several users who took to social media to call out what they noticed as hypocrisy in Dainik Jagran's environmental activism. A user shared both -- the morphed and original ad and wrote, "#DainikJagran की ओरिजिनल Activism "एक मुहल्ला एक होलिका" का काउंटर "एक मुहल्ला एक बकरा" तैयार कर लिया गया है, आशा है Dainik Jagran वाले E!d के मौके पर पर इसे जरूर से चलाएंगे।" [English transalation: #DainikJagran's original Activism "One Mohalla One Holika" counter "Ek Mohalla One Goat" has been prepared, hope Dainik Jagran will definitely play this ad on Eid.]

Several other users shared the same set of images with the identical caption of awaiting a similar demand by Dainik Jagran during the festival of Eid. The internet ideas most likely impacted how the morphing image was made; however, its origin could not be confirmed.

Thus, it is clear that a morphed version of a Dainik Jagran advertisement is viral with a different text from what the original ad carried. The original text of "एक मुहल्ला एक होलिका" has been replaced with "एक मुहल्ला एक बकरा" giving the environmental campaign a religious spin.

