Old Video Of Boy Thrashed In Bhopal Viral With False Communal Spin, All You Need To Know

A video of some people flogging a man in an open field is doing rounds on social media. The video shows that a piece of cloth is stuffed in the victim's mouth to prevent him from screaming. In the 29-second-long clip, the victim can be heard pleading to the attackers and saying, "भाई बचा लो. भाई सॉरी. भाई मैंने कुछ किया भी नहीं था." (English translation: Brother, save me. Brother, sorry. Brother, I didn't do anything.)

The video is viral with a claim that the person being thrashed is Dilshad Khan, a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, who used to harass a Hindu girl named Nisha Jat in unrequited love and threaten to kidnap and throw acid on her. When the girl told this to her brothers, they abducted Dilshad and beat him fiercely.

A Twitter user shared the video with a Hindi caption, "*दिलशाद पंचर पुत्र s /० नसीबूद्दीन जिला मेरठ उत्तर प्रदेश up एकतरफा प्यार में निशा जाट, लड़की को बलैकमेल कर बार बार उठा लेने की धमकी दे रहा था कभी तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी देता जैसे ही लड़की ने अपने भाईयों को मामले से अवगत कराया लड़की के भाई और उसके दोस्तों ने खान साब को ही अगवा कर". (English translation: *Dilshad Punchar s/o Nasibuddin District Meerut Uttar Pradesh Nisha Jat in unrequited love, blackmailing the girl and repeatedly threatening to pick her up, sometimes threatening to throw acid. As soon as the girl informed her brothers about the matter her brother and his friends kidnapped Khan Saab only.)

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian is not embedding the tweet due to its sensitive graphics and audio. Click here to watch the video.]

A verified Twitter user named Ashish Vyas whose bio suggests that he is a journalist with Sudarshan News shared the video with a Hindi caption, "ख़ुशी हुई हिंदू जागने लगे हैं हमारी बहन बेटियाँ भी इन जिहादियों को जानने लगी है दिलशाद खान s /० नसीबूद्दीन जिला मेरठ उत्तर प्रदेश में यह पंचर पुतर हिंदू लड़की निशा को बार बार उठा लेने कभी तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी देता जैसे ही लड़की ने अपने भाईयों को मामले से बताया उसके बाद .."

[English translation: Happy that Hindus have started waking up, our sisters and daughters have also started knowing these Jihadis. Dilshad Khan s/o Nasibuddin district Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, this puncture son used to harass Hindu girl Nisha repeatedly and threatened to throw acid as soon as the girl told her brothers about the matter..]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

The video is from Meerut and shows Dilshad Khan, who used to harass and threaten a girl in unrequited love.

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the claim and found it to be false. It is an old video from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, with no communal angle, as both parties are from the same Hindu community.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video. We conducted a Google Reverse image search which led us to a tweet by a user named Brajesh Jain, whose bio read that he is a political correspondent at India News. The video was shared by Jain on November 4, 2022, with a Hindi caption, "छात्र को नंगा कर पिटाई और गुड़ागर्दी का यह वीडियो भोपाल के कोलार का है". [English translation: Student stripped naked and beaten. This video of hooliganism belongs to Kolar of Bhopal".]

Taking a clue from here, we conducted a keyword search on the internet for news coverage of the incident. It led us to a November 4, 2022, report by Dainik Bhaskar in which similar footage can be seen. According to the report, the victim was a 16-year-old boy studying in class 12 and a resident of Bairagarh Chichli village in Bhopal, MP. The incident occurred on August 29, 2022, and after the video surfaced, the police found the victim student. They registered a case against the four accused: Richard, Lucky Malviya, Sandeep, and Harshit.

Free Press Journal had reported the incident on November 5, 2022, and titled it, "Bhopal: Class 12 boy beaten brutally, police look for accused". According to the report, Chandrakant Patel, the police station incharge of Kolar, said that the victim reached his school at 8 am, where around three boys were fighting outside, of whom two were his schoolmates and the third one he didn't know. When the victim came out after school, he saw some other boys standing with the third boy and asked him the address of a boy he knew, but he refused, following which they snatched the key and took away his bike.

After some time, those boys called the victim and asked him to take his bike, which was in front of Fine Avenue, but he refused again. Later, at around 2:30 pm, they came near the school with his motorcycle, asked him to follow, and took him to Om Nagar Ground. The boys asked the victim to call some other student, the victim called him, but he was out of Bhopal. Ultimately, they stripped off his pants, beat him mercilessly, and threatened to kill him if he told the police or family.

Other news portals like Patrika and Live Hindustan also reported the incident.

For further details, we contacted the Kolar police station in Bhopal and spoke to Hrishi Tiwari, the head constable, who told us that an FIR was registered in this case, whose case number is (0921/2022). He said that the complainant was Uday Pratap Yadav, and the accused were identified as Richard, Lucky Malviya, Sandeep, and Harshit. Further, he clarified that both parties were from the same Hindu community and had no communal angle.

Also, after the video went viral, the Meerut Police took to Twitter to debunk the viral claim, and issued a warning of strict action against those who spread misleading information.

Therefore, it can be concluded that the viral video is old and from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The man being beaten in the video is not Dilshad Khan, who was claimed to harass and threatened a girl in unrequited love. But, Uday Pratap Yadav who got into a scuffle with other boys outside his school.

