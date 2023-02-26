Old Video Of A Man Beating A Child Viral With False Communal Claims

A disturbing video is going viral across social media, which shows a person brutally assaulting a child. The video is being widely circulated with a claim that the a Muslim man brutally thrashed a Hindu kid and forced him to say "Allah Pak".

Claim:

The viral video shows a person brutally assaulting a child. The person can be seen strangulating the child with his hands and cloth. The child is writhing in pain. The video is viral with the following claim, "a kid who belonged to the Hindu community, was left at their Muslim neighbour's place. This Jihadi is beating up the child and making him say Allah Pak.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "वायरल वीडियो बताया जा रहा कि हिन्दू ने अपने पड़ोसी मुसलमान के घर अपने बेटे को छोड़ बाहर किसी जरूरी काम से गया। यह जिहादी बच्चे को पीट पीटकर अल्लाह पाक कहलवा रहा है। यह घटना सत्य है, इस पर कार्यवाही होनी चाहिए."



[English Translation: Viral video. It is being told that a Hindu left his son at his neighbor's Muslim house and went out for some important work. This Jihadi is beating up the child and making him say Allah Pak. This incident is true, action should be taken on it.]

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian is not embedding the tweet due to the distressing nature of the visuals. Click here to watch the video.]

It is being widely shared on social media with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Pakistan and no communal angle was involved in it.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the video. We then conducted a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and found that the same video went viral back in July 2022 as well.

We then did a reverse image search, which led us to this report published by ATN News, a Pakistani media outlet. As per the report published on July 7, 2022, the assaulter in the video is a man named Ismail, a father of three, who severely beat his eight-year-old son in the Pakistan Bazaar area of Karachi, Pakistan. The man reportedly beat the child for disturbing his sleep. This report's thumbnail is blurred, but similarities between the viral video and the thumbnail can be noticed. We also came across this post on Facebook uploaded by user 'PK Vines' on July 7, 2022. The post's title reads, "Another #childabuse case seems like happened in Karachi City. Forward as received."

We took a cue from this and conducted a keyword search with relevant terms. We came across this report published by news outlet 24News. The report shows a screenshot of the viral video in its thumbnail. The 24News report notes that Ismail was sleeping but was woken up by his 8-year-old son, Asad, who made a noise. He became furious as to why the child was making noise and started beating up the boy.

Reportedly, the mother of the child filmed the assault and went to the police station to register a complaint against her husband. The 24 News report also notes that Ismail had fled to avoid arrest but the police team eventually arrested him.

We also came across a report by Suchi News, a Pakistani media outlet, published on 7 July 2022. The news outlet notes that the abuser was arrested by a team led by SSP District West of the Sindh region in Pakistan, Arif Aslam Rao. The report also notes that further legal proceedings are underway.

Conducting a reverse image search on this image led us to this statement by the Karachi Police on their Twitter handle.

The translated statement reads, "SHO (Station House Officer), Pakistan Bazaar directed by SP, Orangi Division conducted an operation and arrested accused Ismail, son of Ibrahim. The arrested accused will be handed over to the investigating authorities for further legal action."

ایس پی صاحب اورنگی ڈویژن کی سربراہی میں ایس ایچ او پاکستان بازار نے کاروائی کرکے ملزم اسماعیل ولد ابراہیم کو گرفتار کیا۔



گرفتار ملزم کو مزید قانونی کاروائی کے لئے تفتیشی حکام کے حوالے کیا جائے گا۔



ترجمان ضلع ویسٹ پولیس pic.twitter.com/8gpzTWI5LV — Karachi Police (@KarachiPolice_) July 6, 2022

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that the video shows an incident that took place in Orangi Town, Karachi, Pakistan. The incident took place in early July when a man named Ismail, a resident of Orangi town, savagely beat his 8-year-old son. The man's wife filmed the incident, after which a complaint was registered with the police. The Sindh police arrested the man and carried out legal actions against him. There is no apparent communal angle to this incident. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, Muslim Men Didn't Attack A Temple Priest And His Family In Rajasthan

