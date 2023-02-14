Graphic Image Of Man With Bitten Lip Shared Claiming He Is Muslim Man Trying To Rape Hindu Woman

A graphic image of a person with a bitten lip is going viral across social media. The image is viral with the claim that a woman cut off the lip of a person named Mohammad Israr, attempting to forcefully kiss and rape a woman in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.



Claim:

The image shows a photo of a person with a severely bitten lip. The person’s shirt is flecked with drops of blood. The image is shared with the caption, “Meerut Breaking.......... Lesson to the predator on attempting rape. The woman bit the lip of the accused after he caught the woman and kissed her. Attack on a woman cutting grass in the field. Police arrested the accused. The name of the accused is Mohammad Israr.”

Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian Fact Check did not embedded the tweet due to its sensitive graphic nature.

The viral image is shared with the same caption across Twitter and Facebook.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The accused belongs to the Hindu community.

We conducted a reverse image search on the viral image and came across a report by Amar Ujala published on February 5, 2023. The Amar Ujala report notes that on February 4, a woman injured a young man by biting his lips while he was attempting to molest her in the forest of village Azhauta of the Daurala police station area in Meerut. When the woman raised the alarm, people working nearby caught the young man and handed him over to the police.

We also came across a report by Dainik Bhaskar, which provides further details of the incident. As per the report, a woman was working in her field in a village within the Daraula police station area. Then suddenly, a young man named Mohit Saini came and grabbed her and started dragging the woman, tearing her clothes.

When the young man forcibly tried to kiss her, the woman bit the young man's lips with her teeth to save herself. The young man's lip was cut off, and he started shouting in pain. Hearing the alarm raised, the people around came and caught the accused. Later he was handed over to the police. The accused's name is Mohit Saini, and he is said to be a resident of Lavad village of Meerut.

We also came across a report by TV9 published on February 5, 2023. This report also notes the accused's name is Mohit Saini, and he is said to be a resident of Lavad village of Meerut.

Conclusion:

The image is shared with a misleading claim that the accused belongs to the Muslim community. As per media reports, the accused's name is Mohit Saini, not Mohammad Israr.



