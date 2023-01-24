No, Malabar Charitable Trust Did Not Offer Scholarships Only To Muslim Girl Students; Viral Claim Is False

An image is being widely shared across social media and WhatsApp claiming that the Malabar Charitable Trust offers scholarships solely to Muslim students. The image shows a group of women clad in burqas on a stage posing while holding certificates.

Claim:

In the image, a group of women clad in burqas can be seen holding what appear to be certificates of scholarships. In the background, a banner with the text 'Malabar Charitable Trust' and 'Scholarship for Students' can be seen.



The image is being shared with a caption in Telugu, which in English reads, "Students who received scholarships given by the trust run by the owner of Malabar Gold. The owner of that religion has helped only his religion. Malabar customers are mostly Hindus, but they will not help us. It would be good if our Hindu businessmen also think as they think."

A Twitter user wrote, "Congratulations to all Hindus who buy ornaments from Malabar Gold so that they can sponsor education of girls from only one particular community".

Congratulations to all Hindus who buy ornaments from Malabar Gold so that they can sponsor education of girls from only one particular community!! pic.twitter.com/dIMYG6p84Z — നചികേതസ് (@nach1keta) January 19, 2023

Another user wrote, "Hindus beware...everybody goes including Hindus to purchase gold in Malabar gold. Look at here the scholarship is given to only to muslimz community students. Hindus, Don't Forget these pseudo-secular, jihadi mindset of Malabar gold and diamonds @Malabartweets"

Hindus baware ...everybody goes including Hindus to purchase gold in Malabar gold. Look at here the scholarship is given to only to muslimz community students.



Hindus Don't Forget these psudo seculer , jeihadi mindset of Malabar gold and diamonds.@Malabartweets pic.twitter.com/pP7OATL9R1 — Ⓜ️®️Ⓜ️🇮🇳 | ಮಧುಕರ ಆರ್ ಮಯ್ಯ (@madhumaiya) January 19, 2023

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

The Logical Indian received several messages on our WhatsApp fact check no. +916364000343 requesting to verify the claim.





Fact Check:

We found a post by user Chacko Oolakaden posted on January 19, 2023, on Facebook when we searched the keywords Malabar Charitable Trust on Facebook.

The image is a copy of a pamphlet published by the Malabar Gold and Diamond Company. The pamphlet said that the Malabar Charitable Trust in Mangalore provided scholarships to 630 girls studying in about 60 colleges. According to the details in this pamphlet, the students seen in the viral image are from Government College.



In other images uploaded, it can be seen that the Malabar Charitable Trust also offered scholarships to Muslim girl students and other religions. Such posts can be seen here.









We came across media reports by VarthaBharti and DaijiWorld. The VarthaBharti report proclaims that, as a part of its CSR initiative in Mangaluru, Karnataka, Malabar Gold & Diamonds Mangalore distributed Housing Charity Cheques providing financial support to 14 families for home construction.

DaijiWorld, in its report published on March 23, 2022, noted that the Malabar Group, as a part of the CSR initiative of the Education & Women Empowerment program, gave 82 scholarships in Puttur Taluk colleges.

The website of the Malabar Charitable Trust mentions that poor students' education is provided without caste, creed, or religious discrimination.

Malabar Charitable Trust Scholarship Eligibility Criteria says that this scholarship is offered exclusively for girl students who will be selected only on the basis of merit and family financial conditions.

Conclusion:



Our investigation shows that the Malabar Charitable Trust does not provide student scholarships based on caste or religion. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: ABP News And Their Coverage Of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Miracles: Check The Facts Here!

