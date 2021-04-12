Fact Check

Fact Check: No, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee's Car Window Was Not Broken From Inside

Social media users are sharing a video showing broken window of car of BJP leader Locket Chatterjee with the claim that the window was broken from inside. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team debunked the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   12 April 2021 2:27 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credit: NDTV

On April 10, 2021, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee's car was attacked at polling booth No 66 in West Bengal Hooghly district by some local people who BJP alleged to be supporters of Trinamool Congress. She went there to take a tour of the polling booths, where voting for the fourth phase of the Assembly elections was being conducted.

In context to the incident, the opposition started sharing a video in which a window of Locket Chatterjee's car was smashed and claimed that the window was broken from inside.

Facebook pages and Twitter handles shared the video with a caption, "BJP MP EXPOSED! MP #LocketChatterjee is going around and saying her convoy was attacked. Just see the video, it can be clearly seen that car's window is being broken from inside. This was shown live in Bhavan's PC. Now decide yourself! #WestBengalPolls".


Trinamool Congress also tweeted the video with the same claim that Locket Chatterjee hit her car's window from inside.

The post is widely shared on Twitter.

Claim:

The window of Locket Chatterjee's car was smashed from inside.

Fact Check:

A CNN journalist, Payal Mehta, shared a clearer video with a caption, "Video released by @me_locket of how she was hounded." In this video, one can see a stone coming from the right side and falling on the window of the car.

BoomLive tweeted the video in slow motion, where it is clear that a stone was thrown at the window of the car, due to which the window broke.

Locket Chatterjee, in a phone call to an Election Official, said, "They've broken my car... am at booth No 66. They grabbed my jacket and attacked my car... I've also been hurt by pieces of glass."

Hence, the claim that the window was broken from inside is fake.

BoomLive earlier did the same fact-check.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Selective Data Shared To Claim Central Govt Is Discriminating With Non-BJP Ruled States In Distribution Of Coronavirus Vaccines

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

