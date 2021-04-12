Fact Check: No, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee's Car Window Was Not Broken From Inside

On April 10, 2021, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee's car was attacked at polling booth No 66 in West Bengal Hooghly district by some local people who BJP alleged to be supporters of Trinamool Congress. She went there to take a tour of the polling booths, where voting for the fourth phase of the Assembly elections was being conducted.

In context to the incident, the opposition started sharing a video in which a window of Locket Chatterjee's car was smashed and claimed that the window was broken from inside.

Facebook pages and Twitter handles shared the video with a caption, "BJP MP EXPOSED! MP #LocketChatterjee is going around and saying her convoy was attacked. Just see the video, it can be clearly seen that car's window is being broken from inside. This was shown live in Bhavan's PC. Now decide yourself! #WestBengalPolls".

BJP MP EXPOSED!



MP #LocketChatterjee is going around and saying her convoy was attacked. Just see the video, it can be clearly seen that car's window is being broken from inside. This was shown live in Bhavan's PC.



Now decide yourself!#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/spo1MAsOhw — Mahua Moitra Fans (@MahuaMoitraFans) April 10, 2021





BJP MP EXPOSED!



MP #LocketChatterjee is going around and saying her convoy was attacked. Just see the video, it can be clearly seen that car's window is being broken from inside. This was shown live in Bhavan's PC.



Now decide yourself!#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/2buIP0wdo7 — Bhartendu Sharma (@Bhartendulkar) April 10, 2021

Trinamool Congress also tweeted the video with the same claim that Locket Chatterjee hit her car's window from inside.



The post is widely shared on Twitter.

Don't fall for it alka ji look at this video. Glass was broken from inside.Who broke the window of BJP leader Locket Chatterjee's car from inside? pic.twitter.com/NZkJEcOofJ https://t.co/LlNGXXN2a3 — The Common Man (@BlameNehru) April 10, 2021

Claim:

The window of Locket Chatterjee's car was smashed from inside.

Fact Check:

A CNN journalist, Payal Mehta, shared a clearer video with a caption, "Video released by @me_locket of how she was hounded." In this video, one can see a stone coming from the right side and falling on the window of the car.

Video released by @me_locket of how she was hounded pic.twitter.com/vmkmtKkbOd — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) April 10, 2021

BoomLive tweeted the video in slow motion, where it is clear that a stone was thrown at the window of the car, due to which the window broke.

BOOM analysed clips from the incident and found that a stone was hurled at the car window which led to it shattering.



Read more: https://t.co/CnSkG1L6NN#FakeNews #WestBengalPolls #BOOMFactCheck #LocketChatterjee pic.twitter.com/63Xvk2MZD1 — BOOM Live (@boomlive_in) April 10, 2021

Locket Chatterjee, in a phone call to an Election Official, said, "They've broken my car... am at booth No 66. They grabbed my jacket and attacked my car... I've also been hurt by pieces of glass."



#WATCH West Bengal: BJP leader Locket Chatterjee speaks to an Election Commission official over phone, says that she was attacked by locals at polling booth no.66 in Hooghly. She also says that journalists have been attacked too and demands that additional forces be sent here. pic.twitter.com/rrgGpFxfHT — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

Hence, the claim that the window was broken from inside is fake.

BoomLive earlier did the same fact-check.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Selective Data Shared To Claim Central Govt Is Discriminating With Non-BJP Ruled States In Distribution Of Coronavirus Vaccines