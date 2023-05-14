Did Locals Find EVMs In BJP Leader’s Car And Destroy Them? No, Viral Claim Is False

A video of individuals damaging what appear to be electronic voting machines (EVMs) is making the rounds on social media, with some users alleging that a furious mob stopped a Bharatiya Janata Party leader’s car and destroyed EVMs in Vijayapura district of Karnataka.

On May 13, the Congress secured a landslide victory in Karnataka, after scripting an impressive victory in the high-stakes clash with BJP in the 2023 assembly elections. The grand old party cruised past the majority mark to finish with 136 seats in the 224-member assembly. Meanwhile, the BJP obtained just 65 seats in a significant loss of numbers compared to 2018.

Claim:

The viral video shows a mob seizing EVMs from a car and throwing them on the ground, essentially destroying them.



A Congress member, Vijay Thottathil shared the video with the claim, “Locals in Karnataka caught a BJP MLA with an EVM & did what should have been done !! I’m wondering how these idiots are getting EVM & roaming around with it ? What is the reason to conduct poll and fool people if they are getting hold of EVM machines.”

Locals in Karnataka caught a BJP MLA with an EVM & did what should have been done !!

I’m wondering how these idiots are getting EVM & roaming around with it ? What is the reason to conduct poll and fool people if they are getting hold of EVM machines ! pic.twitter.com/1TE1mYu1k4 — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) May 10, 2023

Hitendra Pithadiya, Chairman of Gujarat Congress shared the video with the claim, “Local people created ruckus after EVM machine was caught in BJP leader's car!!”

Fact Check:

We discovered many news reports on the incident that all featured the same images after conducting a keyword search for "public destroys EVM machines in car."

We came across a Dainik Bhaskar report with a screenshot of the trending video, dated May 10, 2023. The footage, according to the report, was taken in the Vijayapura district of Karnataka, where some persons destroyed EVM and VVPAT equipment and vandalized poll workers' vehicles.

We also came across another report by The Hindu published on May 10, 2023, titled, ‘Tension prevails in two villages in Basavana Bagewadi in Vijayapura’. “Tension prevailed in Masabinal in Vijayapura district on Wednesday after a mob damaged EVM machines and toppled an officer‘s car, wrongly believing that officials had taken the ballot unit away, after stopping polling midway. They damaged two ballot units, two control units and three VVPAT machines", the Hindu report read.

Another report published on Deccan Chronicle posted on May 10, 2023 says that a sector officer's truck was delivering reserve EVMs to the Basavanabagevadi constituency when the event happened. A few villagers in Masabinala village of Vijayapura district stopped the vehicle of a sector officer and damaged the reserve EVMs.

“Officials reported that the villagers mistook the EVMs for being taken to be misused and thus damaged them,” read the report, adding that 23 people were arrested in connection to the incident.

While scanning across social media, we came across a tweet posted by Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka on May 10, 2023. The tweet reads, “In masabinala village of basavanabagevadi constituency of vijayapura district, villagers stopped sector officer's vehicle which was carrying RESERVED EVMs and damaged 2 control units,2 Ballot units and 3 VVPATs.sector officer was also man handled. 23 people arrested.”

In masabinala village of basavanabagevadi constituency of vijayapura district, villagers stopped sector officer's vehicle which was carrying RESERVED EVMs and damaged 2 control units,2 Ballot units and 3 VVPATs.sector officer was also man handled. 23 people arrested. — Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (@ceo_karnataka) May 10, 2023

Another tweet by the Chief Electoral Officer provided details on the incident through a press note. The press note reads, “On 10.05.2023 at 12:30 hrs. Sri Malappa Hanamantappa Yerajari, Revenue Sector Officer of sector No.5 of 28-Basavan Bagewadi Assembly Constituency along with other staff was carrying reserve EVMS & VVPATS from Basavana Bagewadi strong room towards Masabinal in Car No: KA- 28/Z-2305. During this time, around 100-150 public stopped their vehicle near Venkatesh temple, Masabinal and abused them in filthy language and dragged them out of the car, assaulted them with stones with the intention to kill them, damaged their vehicle, EVMS & other polling materials.”

“Immediately after the incident DySP Basavana Bagewadi & TEM Basavana Bagwadi along with additional police party rushed to the spot at 13:00 hrs and tried to control the situation. At 13:30 hrs, DEO & SP Vijayapur has also rushed to the spot and lathi charged & dispersed the mob. 24 accused persons were arrested. General Observer and Police Observer were also visited the place of incident. The polling process has not been hindered by the above incident. Polling went on smoothly.

In this regard a case has been registered in Managuli polling station Cr. No: 43/2023 U/s: 143, 147, 148, 323, 324, 307, 332, 353 r/w: 149 IPC & 135, 136 RP Act & Section 2(a) (b) of KPDLP 1981-Act. In this FIR, 34 accused persons have been named along with others. Further investigation is taken up.”

A tweet which reads, “It is false. Actually, reserve EVMs carried in sector officer vehicles were stopped by villagers and damaged the EVMs. Case has been registered and 24 people have been arrested.”

It is false. Actually . Reserve EVMs carried in sector officer vehicle was stopped by villagers and damaged the EVMs. Case has been registered ad 24 people have been arreresred@ceo_karnataka @ECISVEEP — DEO Vijayapura (@DCVijayapura) May 10, 2023

Conclusion:

We found that the viral video does not show Karnataka residents smashing EVMs after taking them from a "BJP MLA's car" in the state. In Vijayapura, the residents had halted a sector officer's car and smashed the reserve EVMs. The authorities registered a case and 24 people were been arrested.

