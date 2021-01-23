Fact Check: No, The Viral Letter Is Not The One Written By Donald Trump To Joe Biden

On January 20, 2021, Joe Biden took oath as the President of the United States (US). In context to this, a letter claiming to be from former US president Donald Trump to Joe Biden has gone viral on social media. In the letter it is written, "Joe, you know I won."

Trump: Joe, you know I won

😎 pic.twitter.com/oZT58XyfCZ — Patricio CL 💪🇨🇱🇨🇱 (@Patoo_CL) January 22, 2021

The image of the letter is shared by many on Twitter.

Singer Adnan Sami also tweeted the image of the letter.

Trumps letter to President Joe Biden !!! pic.twitter.com/f8rjyquYD9 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 20, 2021

Below are the tweets by some more prominent people who shared the image.

I got a copy of the letter President Trump left behind for @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/1hVbstPQuj — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) January 20, 2021

President Trump left a letter at the White House for President-elect Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/lA1ZNzNQAv — Hend F Q (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) January 20, 2021

Many Facebook users are also sharing the letter.

😂 Letter left by Trump to Biden at the White House 😂 😀 Posted by Shakil Reaz on Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Claim:



Donald Trump in his letter to Joe Biden wrote, "Joe, you know I won."

Fact check:

Before leaving the White House, Trump did left a letter for Joe Biden, but the White House has not released the contents of Trump's letter. USA Today reported that Judd Deere, the spokesperson of White House, confirmed that Trump wrote a letter to Biden but denied to disclose its content, saying, "It's a letter between 45 and 46."

Reuters reported that Biden said that he received Trump's letter and called it "very generous". Biden said, "The President wrote a very generous letter. Because it was private, I won't talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous."

We compared an official letter written by Donald Trump to Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representative in 2019, the letter was fact-checked by The New York Times. We found that the date formats in both the letters are different. While in the viral letter, it is in DD-MM-YYYY format, the original letter has the date in MM-DD-YYYY format. We also observed that the POTUS seal in both the logo is also different.

Viral Letter





Original Letter

Another letter similar to the viral letter purportedly by Trump to Biden is also being shared online.

I found the letter Donald Trump left for POTUS Joe Biden. Posted by Justin Grubbs on Wednesday, 20 January 2021

The tradition of writing a letter to the newly elected President of the US by the former President while leaving the office:



This tradition started on January 20, 1989, when Ronald Reagan was passing the presidential baton to his vice president, George H.W. Bush, according to The Washington Post. At that time, Reagan wrote a letter to Bush while leaving the Oval Office, on some stationery illustrated by Sandra K. Boynton, showing a cartoon elephant covered in turkeys, with the caption, "Don't let the turkeys get you down."

Since then the tradition started and is still going on.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Pamphlet Claiming Vaccines Have Harmful Ingredients Goes Viral