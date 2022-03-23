Old Video Of Mob Lynching Falsely Shared As Incident Of Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh

On March 21, a mob lynched two Muslim youths in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh over a scuffle. It was said that Zafar and Noor Alam were abducted by people when Zafar went to meet a girl of Mirpur village, Pipri police station. There he got into a dispute with the villagers after which he fired in the air to spread panic in the village. After this, the villagers started beating them mercilessly with sticks. In this incident, Zafar died and Noor Alam got injured.

In the same backdrop, a video is going viral on social media claiming Hindu mob lynched Muslims youths in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh. In the viral video, a mob can be seen brutally attacking a man with stones and sticks.

A Twitter user shared this video with a Hindi caption which reads, "हिन्दू संगठन के भिड़ ने 2 मुस्लिम युवकों की बेरहमी से लिंचिंग करदी, एक कि मौके पर मौत हो गई मरने वाले का नाम जफर बताया जा रहा हैं, घटना कौशाम्बी की भीड़ ने जफर को जान से मार दिया दूसरे की हालत नाजुक बताई जा रही है."

[English Translation: A Hindu mob organization brutally lynched 2 Muslim youths. One died on the spot. The name of the deceased is being told as Zafar. In this Incident, mob of Kaushambi killed Zafar, the condition of the other is said to be critical.]





It is being widely shared on Facebook as well.

Claim:

Viral video shows a mob lynching Muslims in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2020.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to several media reports in which the similar footage can be seen. According to the video report of One India dated 07 February 2020, the viral incident took place in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. The villagers in Borlai of Dhar district attacked 6 people with sticks and stones on suspicion of child theft. One person died and five others were seriously injured in the attack. At 23 second of video report, one can see the same footage as seen in the viral video.

The same footage can be seen in the AajTak video report dated to 06 February 2020.

On searching more, we found the still of the viral video in a report of BBC. According to the report, It was a case of money dispute. Some people came in vehicles where these laborers used to work. The laborers had taken money in advance and were not working. Dhar's superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh told media that the victims of violence were called on the pretext of giving money. Later, people pelted stones on them by saying that they are child lifters. After that the local people chased them and started beating them with sticks, rods and stones. One person died in this attack.

We also found a tweet of UP Police fact check in which they refuted the viral claim and called it an incident which happened in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh two years ago.

Conclusion:

Though, it is true that a mob lynching took place in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh where people lynched two Muslim youths. However, it is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not recent but from 2020 when a mob lynched 6 people in Madhya Pradesh on suspicion of child theft. It was falsely shared as visuals from recent lynching. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Old Video: RTO Officer Brutally Attacked In Punjab After Formation Of AAP Government? No, Video Viral With False Claim

