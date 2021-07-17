Photos Taken During BJP Regime In Kashmir Wrongly Used To Criticize Congress

A set of two photos from Kashmir is viral on social media. The first photo shows a group of schoolgirls pelting stones, while the other photo shows a group of children holding India's national flag. Both the images are being shared together to claim the difference in circumstances in Kashmir valley under Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regimes, respectively.

BJP associate OP Mishra shared the photos through his Twitter handle. He captioned in Hindi, "कांग्रेस का कश्मीर भाजपा का कश्मीर", its translation in English reads, "Congress's Kashmir BJP's Kashmir".

A fan page of actor Mithun Chakraborty, who joined BJP during the West Bengal elections, shared the photos.

Many BJP supporters @ravibhadoria @janakraj13 and BJP member Lovepreet Singh (@ldsinghbjp) shared the images with the same captions.

The photos are viral on Twitter.

Claim:

Two photos show the difference in circumstances in Kashmir under Congress and BJP regimes.

Fact Check:

Both the photos are from BJP's regime; the claim is false. We did Google reverse image search to find the source of the images.

First photo: students pelting stones

The Google reverse image search of this photo led us to a news report by the Washington Post published on 29 April 2017. The picture is captioned, "Female students in Srinagar throw rocks at police during clashes in Indian-controlled Kashmir." The image is credited to Farooq Khan/European Pressphoto Agency. We found the image on the European Pressphoto agency's website.

The photo was taken on 24 April 2017 by photographer Farooq Khan. The photo description reads, "Kashmiri female students throw rocks on police during clashes in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 24 April 2017. The region is witnessing student's protests since 15 April 2017, when Indian security forces raided a college in Pulwama, during which over four dozen students were injured." More photos from the same protest are available on the website.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP government has been at the centre since 2014. At the same time, from March 2015 till June 2018, the BJP and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had a coalition government in J&K.

Therefore, it is clear that the viral picture was not taken during the Congress regime but three years after BJP came to power at the centre.

Second: photo of kids holding Tricolour

We tried to search the second image; we couldn't find any credible sources. However, United News of India, a news agency, posted this picture on their website with a caption claiming that the image is of Republic Day celebrations. Some children in the image can be seen wearing masks. It suggests that the image could be recent after the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus hit India in January 2020, which hints that the image is taken between January 2020 to July 2021. Congress is not in power in Jammu & Kashmir for the last 4 years. For further investigation, we observed the image carefully. We noticed that the building behind the children in the image reveals some letters in the hoarding "Goodwill's" and "Dipora". Taking the hints from these words, we did a google search with these keywords, which showed us results related to Army Goodwill School. We later found the school with the name "Army Goodwills School, Bandipora".





Alt News, a fact-checking website, spoke to one of the employees who didn't want to reveal his identity confirmed the photo's location as Army Goodwill School, Bandipora and the images were taken during the preparation of the Republic Day celebration 2021.

It is evident from the given report that both images were taken during the BJP regime. Hence, the viral claim is false.

