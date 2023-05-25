Does This Video Show IT Employees Celebrating Congress Karnataka Win? No, Viral Video Is False

A video showing several people celebrating with dance and music is going viral across social media. The video is going viral with the claim that it shows employees at an IT company celebrating the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections where the Congress secured a landslide victory.

Claim:

Twitter Blue subscriber @RajeswariAiyer tweeted the clip with the claim, "MNC tech co employees in Bengaluru (Anabatic technologies) owned by some Japs celebrating BJP defeat in Karnataka...Company name/logo visible at 1:02 time of the video".

MNC tech co employees in Bengaluru (Anabatic technologies) owned by some Japs celebrating BJP defeat in Karnataka...

Company name/logo visible at 1:02 time of the video. pic.twitter.com/eE8rhobsyn — RajeIyer (@RajeswariAiyer) May 22, 2023

Twitter user @trunicle shared the video with the claim, "Employees of an IT company, @Anabatic_India, in Bangalore are cursing PM Modi while celebrating Congress win in Karnataka Elections inside the office premises."

Employees of an IT company, @Anabatic_India, in Bangalore are

cursing PM Modi while celebrating Congress win in Karnataka Elections inside the office premises pic.twitter.com/pn9NOIsNKs — Trunicle ट्रूनिकल (@trunicle) May 18, 2023





Fact Check:

We first broke down the viral video into keyframes and conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes. This led us to a tweet by Paul Koshy posted on May 13, captioned "As the results started pouring in, celebrations began".

As the results started pouring in, celebrations began pic.twitter.com/s5fQy22Ht3 — Paul Koshy (@Paul_Koshy) May 13, 2023

Koshy shared the tweet in a thread where another tweet reads, "The War Room managed poll booth workers team of the 55,000 odd polling booths in the state. The team here brought in talented people from multiple backgrounds"

The War Room managed poll booth workers team of the 55,000 odd polling booths in the state. The team here brought in talented people from multiple backgrounds pic.twitter.com/L5zSUeDImY — Paul Koshy (@Paul_Koshy) May 13, 2023

Vijay Thottahil, social media coordinator for Indian Overseas Congress, tweeted the viral video with the caption, "Celebrations will continue like this for some time & who else can celebrate more than the war room guys ??? It’s your day guys enjoy ❤️🔥"

Celebrations will continue like this for some time & who else can celebrate more than the war room guys ??? It’s your day guys enjoy ❤️🔥#KarnatakaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/7JotEDAvFF — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) May 13, 2023

Koshy shared another image in the thread where he can be seen posing with Sasikanth Senthil. The tweet is captioned, "Working with #ShashikanthSenthil @s_kanth ,ex IAS , now Head of the War room was one of the most enriching experiences"

Working with #ShashikanthSenthil @s_kanth ,ex IAS , now Head of the War room was one of the most enriching experiences pic.twitter.com/3ZNgxo8B8e — Paul Koshy (@Paul_Koshy) May 13, 2023

We conducted a keyword search for Sasikanth Senthil, who was appointed the chairman of the War Room for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. This led us to a report by Newsmeter with the title, "How ex-IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil's 'War Room' took Congress to victory'

An image can be seen of the 'war room' in the thumbnail. Senthil tweeted the same images from his Twitter account on May 13.

In an interview with India Today, who visited the 'war room' on May 13, the people in the viral video can be seen in the news channel's video.

In the video, Senthil can be seen discussing the war room with an India Today journalist. "We work in these functional areas in different centres and this (the War Room) is where we coordinate everything. This is where we come for end-of-the-day coordination and all the sections feed into this particular space."

We also conducted a keyword search for the company, 'Anabatic Technologies' and came across a listing on Zauba Corp. As per the website, it is a Bengaluru-based company and is 'under liquidation'.

Conclusion:

The viral video of workers in the Congress War Room celebrating Congress’ win in the Karnataka elections is viral with a false claim. Anabatic Technologies India, based out of Bengaluru, is currently undergoing liquidation. In reality, the office space was used as Congress’s War Room as seen in the video.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Alleged Shivling In Gyanvapi Mosque Is 8000 Years Old? No, Viral Claim Is False