Alleged Shivling In Gyanvapi Mosque Is 8000 Years Old? No, Viral Claim Is False

A social media post about the carbon dating of the alleged shivling found in the Gyanvapi mosque of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is going viral. The post carries Hindi text, "कार्बन डेटिंग रिपोर्ट का खुलासा :- काशी विश्वनाथ शिवलिंग 8000 वर्ष पुराना है। हर हर महादेव" (English translation: Carbon Dating Report Revealed :- Kashi Vishwanath Shivling is 8000 years old. Hail Lord Shiva.)

Since the case regarding the alleged shivling found in the Gyanvapi mosque is going on in the Supreme Court (SC), the shivling referred to in the post seems to be related to the structure found in the mosque.

Some social media users shared the Hindi text as a post, while some shared it as a caption for varied images. The post is quite viral on both Twitter and Facebook.

सुना है कार्बन डेटिंग रिपोर्ट का खुलासा :काशी विश्वनाथ शिवलिंग 8000 वर्ष पुराना है ।।



हर हर महादेव🌷🚩🙏

जय काशी विश्वनाथ 🌷🚩🙏 — Vivek Pandey (@vivekpandeyvns_) May 20, 2023





कार्बन डेटिंग रिपोर्ट का खुलासा :- काशी विश्वनाथ शिवलिंग 8000 वर्ष पुराना है



हर हर महादेव

🚩🙏🚩 pic.twitter.com/YwdVz6rii8 — Dr Alpna Kulshreshtha (@DrAlpnaKulshre1) May 19, 2023





Claim:

The alleged shivling found in the Gyanvapi Mosque of Varanasi is 8000 years old.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it false as the matter of the Gyanvapi mosque is going on in the Supreme Court, which has currently stayed the carbon dating of the structure found there until the next hearing.

We began our investigation of the viral claim with a keyword search on the internet. We did not find any such media report which could corroborate the viral claim.

We found a Deccan Herald report published on May 19 on the latest hearing of the matter in the SC. According to the report, the apex court deferred the order of the Allahabad High Court (HC) for conducting a scientific survey of the alleged shivling found inside the mosque premises during the videography survey in May 2022. Further, the three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud stated that the implications of the HC's May 12 order require closer scrutiny, so its implementation should be deferred until the next hearing date.





We also went through the Mint report published on May 19, which stated that the bench was hearing a plea filed by the mosque management committee against the HC's recent order for scientific investigation by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to determine the age of the shivling. According to the report, the SC stated that since the implications of the Allahabad HC order that allowed carbon dating of the shivling merit closer scrutiny, implementing the directions in the order should stand deferred till the next date. It means that scientific testing to ascertain the age of the structure will not take place for the time being.

Conclusion:

Our investigation of the viral claim concludes that the Supreme Court on May 19 stayed the implementation of scientific tests, including carbon dating, of the alleged shivling found at the Gyanvapi mosque until the next hearing. Therefore, the viral claim on social media about the revelation of carbon dating and the structure being 8000 years old is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, Kids Seen In This Viral Video Are Not Illegal Rohingya Muslim Immigrants From Bangladesh; Viral Claim Is False