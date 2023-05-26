No, Viral Video Does Not Show Lethal Training In Indian Madrasas; Video Is From Indonesia

A video of a man showing sharp objects and training people in their use is going viral across social media. The video is going viral with the claim that it shows an incident from an Indian madrassa where students are being instructed in how to kill people.

The viral video shows a man walking in the midst of seated rows of men. The man demonstrates ways of protecting oneself during an attack on the neck with a sharp weapon. He can also be seen hitting people with a stick on their neck as part of the training.



A Twitter user Munna_Yadav shared the video with the claim in Hindi, "Here in madrasas training is being given to "slit the throat. And we are still engaged in non-violence as the greatest religion."













It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

We first broke down the video into keyframes and conducted reverse image search on the keyframes with the Yandex search engine. This led us to a video uploaded by user Relawan Prasan. The video was uploaded on May 1, 2019 and is captioned in Indonesian, "Madura is on standby as the bodyguard for defenders of the habaib and clergy."





We came across another video, similar to the viral video, uploaded on YouTube on May 1, 2019. The video is titled in Indonesian, "Immune Science That Doesn't Work With Sharp Weapons."

While observing the video, we noticed a picture on the wall. The poster reads "2019 Prabowo Presiden RI". This led us to conduct a reverse image search which led us to the poster seen in the video. A subsequent keyword search through which we found that the person in the picture is Indonesian defense minister Prabowo Subianto.

Image comparison

We came across other symbols featuring the two persons.





In our Fact Check, we came across a video in a similar location uploaded on May 13, 2019. Checking the YouTube channel, we came across several videos in the same location. A board seen in these video reads "Jawa Timur" which translates to East Java province in Indonesia.





An Instagram post also carried a video from the same location and indicated the location of the video as Madura, East Java province, in Indonesia.

We also identified the second person present in the campaign poster as Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno. The pair of Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno were running for presidential and vice-presidential posts respectively in the 2019 Indonesian general elections, as per this report by CNN Indonesia.

Fact Checking website Boom contacted the Indonesian fact-checking organisation KapanLagi Youniverse for more updates. Elin Yunita of KapanLagi Youniverse told Boom that the people in the viral video are speaking the Bahasa language. According to Yunita, the individuals in the video can be seen attempting to acquire mystical power in order to remain unharmed when assaulted with a sharp object. She added that the participants had an Islamic orientation.

Conclusion:

We found that the video was shot in Indonesia and dates back to at least 2019. Even though we couldn't identify the incident that was occuring in the video, we are able to confirm that it does not show an Indian madrasa. The viral claim is misleading.

