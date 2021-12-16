Viral Image Showing Muslims Converting To Hinduism Is A Hoax

On December 6, Wasim Rizvi, former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman, quit Islam and converted to Hinduism. As per The Hindu report, Rizvi said he converted to Hinduism due to threats to his life. "There was prize money on my head. So, I opted to embrace the oldest religion of the world," he said. Rizvi, now known as Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, had previously sparked controversy with his book 'Muhammad' which had upset the sentiments of UP clerics, according to the Hindustan Times.





Meanwhile, pictures claiming that a group of Muslims from UP have converted to Hinduism have gone viral across several social media platforms. The viral posts across social media show a person wearing saffron robes amid a group of Muslim men with the captions alleging that these men have converted to Hinduism.

The post has gone viral across several social media handles:

The viral post was shared with a caption that said, "वसीम रिजवी जी के सनातन धर्म में घर वापसी के बाद मुस्लिमों का डर खुल रहा है,और वो स्वेच्छा से घर वापसी कर रहे है। यूपी में 34 मुस्लिम परिवारों ने कि सनातन हिन्दू धर्म में वापसी".

After translating, the post reads, "After Waseem Rizvi's conversion into Hinduism, Muslims are no longer intimidated and are converting into Hinduism voluntarily. Thirty-four families in UP converted into the Sanatan Hindu religion."

It was also spread across Twitter with a similar caption

The Twitter post says in Hindi, "यूपी में 34 मुस्लिम परिवारों ने कि हिन्दू धर्म मे वापसी । जय जय श्री राम सनातन ही सत्य है". "34 families in UP converted into the Hindu religion. Hail Lord Ram, Sanatan is the Truth," the translated text says.

Click here, here, here and here for the posts. The post went viral across social media, with several Facebook pages sharing it widely.

Claim:

34 Families in UP converted into the Sanatan Hindu Religion.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian conducted a reverse image search on the image associated with the viral post. It was found that the same image was published in a report by Amar Ujala on September 24, 2016.

The title of the report reads in Hindi, "जामा मस्जिद पर लगे पाकिस्तान मुर्दाबाद के नारे". [English Translation: 'Pakistan Murdabad Slogans Raised at Jama Masjid']. The report details how the Muslim community of Mathura expressed outrage against Pakistan following the attack on the Uri military headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack on the military headquarters had led to the martyrdom of 18 Indian soldiers. As per the report, the Muslim community members had gathered outside the Shahi Jama Masjid at Mathura Darwaza, raising slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Hindustan Zindabad and Pakistan Murdabad.

Imam Muhammad Umar Qadri of Jama Masjid had said, "Terrorists have not killed Indian soldiers but our children. Together we will face this terrorism and the traitors of the world". He was joined by Mahamandaleshwar Naval Giri, who is a Hindu priest in Mathura, as featured in the photo.

A video on Amar Ujala's website shows the men chanting slogans against Pakistan. The video is titled with a Hindi headline, "वृंदावन जामा मस्जिद पर लोगों ने लगाए 'आतंकवाद मुर्दाबाद' के नारे, which translates to "People chant 'Atankwaad Murdabad' at Vrindavan Jama Masjid". Naval Giri was featured in a News18 article after he had commented against Umar Gautam, a Muslim scholar who had allegedly converted 1000 Hindus to Islam as per the UP police.

Conclusion:

As per the Fact Check, The Logical Indian is able to validate that the claim that 34 families in UP converted into the Sanatan Hindu religion is, in fact, false. The photo actually shows Muslim men and Mahamandaleshwar Naval Giri, gathered at Jama Masjid on September 24, 2016, shouting slogans condemning the attack on the Uri military headquarters.

Also Read: Mayawati Stated To Unite With BJP For 2022 UP Elections? No, Misleading Claim Viral!