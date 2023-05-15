Old Video Of Women Thrashing Christian Man Viral With Anti-Muslim Claim

A video showing a group of women thrashing a man has gone viral on social media. In this 1-minute 45-second long video, a group of women can be seen chasing and beating a man with hands and sticks. Later, they also attacked a car present over there. People on social media gave this incident a communal spin, claiming that "Hindu women thrashed a Muslim man for his disgusting, inappropriate behaviour."

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "In Kerala Hindu girls attacked a Muslim man for his obnoxious and shameful misbehaviour. The awakening has started in Kerala after #TheKeralaStoryMovie ! Let's hope the fire rages on. This is the right way to stop Love jihad. Our girls must show their DURGA AVTAR #TheKeralaStory."

Viral video shows Hindu women beating a Muslim man for misbehaving with them.

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team investigated the viral claim and ascertained it to be false. The man in the viral video belongs to the Christian community.

During the initial investigation, we extracted various keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and performed a Google reverse image search. It led us to a report of HW News dated 8 January 2023, in which similar footage can be seen.

According to the report, eleven women were reportedly arrested by the Aloor Police in the Thrissur district for assaulting a man and his family members. The women accused the man of sharing morphed photos of women within the community via social media.

The man identified as Shaji, and his family had recently stopped attending church. In this case, a complaint was filed at the Aloor police station. More than 50 women, according to police, stopped Shaji's car and assaulted him and his family members.

We also came across an India Today report dated January 7, 2023. According to the report, twomen attacked the man who allegedly morphed a photo of a pastor. The incident occurred at the Emperor Emmanuel Retreat Centre in Kerala's Thrissur. Shaji, his wife Ashlyn, his son Sajan, and their relatives Edwin and Anwin were beaten after being dragged out of their car. The man allegedly morphed the image of the church's pastor, which he had previously been a part of, and shared it on various platforms.

The Logical Indian fact check team contacted the Aloor Police and a senior officer who dismissed the viral claim. While talking to us, the official said, "We have received a complaint about this guy apparently spreading a woman's compromising/morphed images. Those pictures are uploaded from foreign IP address and we are probing this matter. Later, it became a community issue. The man belongs to the Christian community and there is no Hindu-Muslim angle involved in this case.

Conclusion:

According to our findings, the claim of Hindu women thrashing a Muslim man for misbehaving is false. Shaji, the man in the viral video, is a Christian, and there was no communal element involved in this case.

