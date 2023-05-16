Old Video Of Woman Thrashing A Man For Harassing Her Viral Linking It To The Movie 'The Kerala Story'

A video of a man thrashed by a group of people is doing rounds on social media. In this two-minute-long video, a young woman can be seen sitting on a scooty. A few seconds later, a young man with a covered face approaches and starts talking to the girl. Later, some people come and start thrashing the man. The girl can also be seen hitting him with her sleeper. Linking this incident to the recent released 'The Kerala Story', people on social media claimed that a Hindu woman and her aides, beat up a Muslim man who was harassing her.

A Twitter shared this video and wrote, "The results of The Kerala Story have started pouring in! In Coorg, Karnataka, a peace ambassador (Muslim) used to talk obscenely on the phone to a sister, Sister called him to meet and later thrashed him in the middle of the road."

द केरला स्टोरी के नतीजे आने शुरू!

कर्नाटक के कुर्ग में एक शांतिदूत एक बहन को फोन करके अश्लील बातें करता था,



बहन ने बड़े प्यार से मिलने के लिए बुलाया और बीच सड़क पर बक्कल सी उधेड दी गई! pic.twitter.com/p9yGLBQzzV — 𝙂𝙖𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙫 𝙏𝙮𝙖𝙜𝙞 ❁ 🇮🇳 (@SirSeenu) May 8, 2023

Another user wrote, "“KERALA STORY EFFECT: In Coorg Karnataka, this peaceful muslim guy was calling Hîndu girls and was making vulgar remarks, this girl courageously called him to meet, rest was history…This is the right treatment they deserve…great".

!!! KERALA STORY EFFECT !!! In Coorg Karnataka this peaceful muslim guy was calling Hîndu girls and was making vulgar remarks, this girl courageously called him to meet, rest was history 🤭😂



This is the right treatment they deserve...great 😂😂❤️👍 pic.twitter.com/mF9e66aifv — 🕉️India🇮🇳Needs💙Modi⤴️ (@IndiaNeedsModi) May 9, 2023





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.





Claim:

After getting inspired by The Kerala Story, a Hindu girl beat up a Muslim man who was harassing her.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2020 and has nothing to do with the movie 'The Kerala Story'.

During the initial investigation, we did an open keyword search and found the same video on Facebook dated back to 2020. It clearly suggests that the viral video is not from recent time.

Taking a hint a from it, we did an extensive search, which led us to the verified Facebook page of 'English News' in which similar footage can be seen. According to the report, the video is from Madikeri, Karnataka. The man identified as Mohammad Mudasir, who worked at a mobile recharge shop, used to send lewd messages to a woman. Tired of the constant badgering, the woman informed her relatives about the incident. After this they trapped him and beat him up. A case was also registered against him at Madikeri police station."

According to the report of Times Of India dated September 18, 2020, Mudasir was arrested by the police after the woman filed a complaint against him. According to the woman's complaint, Mudasir, aka Sahil used to work at a mobile recharge shop where he allegedly used to wrote down numbers of women and sent them obscene messages. On Wednesday, when Mudasir messaged the woman, she asked him to meet her at a in Madikeri at 5.30 pm. When Mudasir arrived at the spot, the woman and her acquaintances including her husband, thrashed him in the middle of the road.

On the other hand, Mudasir also filed a counter complaint alleging that the woman and her three aides assaulted him. After this, Madikeri town police arrested five people including the woman.

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video dates back to 2020. The incident occurred 3 years ago when a Hindu woman publically thrashed a Muslim man for harassing her. Though the viral video is from Karnataka, but it has nothing to do with the movie 'The Kerala Story'. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of Women Thrashing Christian Man Viral With Anti-Muslim Claim

