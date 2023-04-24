Does This Video Show Hindu Woman Interrupting Prayers In US Mosque? No, Viral Claim Is False

A video is going viral across social media showing a woman being dragged from a mosque by security guards. The video is circulated with the claim that a Hindu woman disrupted Eid prayers in a mosque in Virginia, USA, before being forcefully removed.

Claim:

The viral video shows a woman standing on a chair as persons appearing to be law enforcement or security guards approach her. The woman is forcefully dragged away as people in the mosque look on and cheer. Several people stand up to record the incident on their phones.

The viral video is shared by Twitter user Naeem Arshad claiming, “A Hindu woman in Virginia, USA entered a mosque during Eid prayer, got on the mimbar, created a ruckus, and spew lslamophobic slurs. She was later arrested. Modi and BJP have been poisoning Indian minds beyond borders. The RSS poison has spread far and wide.”

" A Hindu woman in Virginia, USA entered a mosque during Eid prayer, got on the mimbar, created a ruckus, and spew lslamophobic slurs. She was later arrested. Modi and BJP have been poisoning Indian minds beyond borders. The RSS poison has spread far and wide. pic.twitter.com/Xl3xkZ3KPb — Naeem Arshad (@naeemarshadch) April 22, 2023





Hindu woman in Virginia, USA entered a mosque during Eid prayer, got on the mimbar, created a ruckus, and spew Islamophobic slurs. She was later arrested. https://t.co/TO9UagpDL9 — Archie Qureshi (@ArchieQureshi) April 22, 2023

An #Indian #Hindu extremist woman went inside d mosque in d #US during #EidUlFitr prayer and started shouting and assaulting the worshippers.



The worshippers remained calm & peaceful n let d police do their duty. The then dragged this extremist woman out of d Masjid. #عیدالفطر pic.twitter.com/n5Q9v64Nar — M Khan (@MrKhanMAK) April 22, 2023

Hindu woman in Virginia, USA entered a mosque during Eid prayer, got on the mimbar, created a ruckus, and spew Islamophobic slurs. She was later arrested. https://t.co/rC9XrpkRUu pic.twitter.com/84lGxOy7cD — bay of muslim. 🇵🇸🖤 (@bayofmuslim) April 22, 2023









The claim was also posted by the website named ‘Avaaz 24’ titled, ‘USA Hindu woman creates ruckus during Eid prayer, gets arrested’.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

We conducted a keyword search with the terms ‘Hindu woman US mosque’ but did not find credible reports regarding any such incident in a US mosque. We then came across a tweet by Twitter user Anshul Saxena on April 23, 2023. In the tweet, Saxena notes that the incident took place in a mosque in Virginia.

He also shared screenshots showing a statement by All Dulles Area Muslim Society (Adams) Mosque, Virginia.

1) Since morning there's fake news being spread to defame Hindu community in the USA that a Hindu woman entered a Mosque in Virginia & disrupted the Eid prayer & yelled Islamophobic slurs. This is fake news.



Fact: Woman is from Muslim community & she has mental health issues. pic.twitter.com/vwtoeUzZxB — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) April 22, 2023

Taking a cue from this, we conducted a keyword search for All Dulles Area Muslim Society (Adams) Mosque, Virginia. Scanning the religious organization's Instagram page, we found a post uploaded on April 23, 2023.

The Instagram post reads: “Dear Community, Assalamu Alaykum, and Eid Mubarak, We want to clarify that the recent incident at the mosque on Friday, April 21st, during the ADAMS Sterling, Virginia, Eid prayer involved an individual from the Muslim community struggling with mental health issues. ADAMS leadership and social services have met and are working with the family to provide additional resources and help. The family sincerely asks for forgiveness for the incident in the morning during Eid prayers. The family has requested that those who posted the video please remove it from social media to protect their privacy since the video is causing additional stress to the family."

The description reads, “Mental health challenges can affect individuals from all walks of life, and it is important to approach such situations with empathy and understanding. We recognize that this was an isolated incident. As a community, we are committed to promoting inclusivity, tolerance, and understanding amongst all individuals, regardless of their background or circumstances. We encourage everyone to refrain from making assumptions or generalizations based on this incident, and to remember that mental health issues are complex and require proper care and attention. We appreciate the ongoing support of our community during this time, and we will continue to work towards creating a safe and respectful environment for all members of our mosque.”

Conclusion:

We found that the woman who was disrupting prayers in a mosque in Virginia, US, is not a woman from the Hindu community. As per a statement by the mosque ADAMS, the woman is struggling with mental health issues which led to the incident. The viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, Viral Images Do Not Show A Hindu Communist Girl Abused By A Muslim Person