No, Viral Images Do Not Show A Hindu Communist Girl Abused By A Muslim Person

A set of three images showing a heavily injured woman is going viral across social media. The viral claim with the post alleges that a "Hindu communist girl named Ankita Vijay" was assaulted by a person from the Muslim community.

Claim:

The images show a woman with severe bruises on her face and body. A Twitter user shared these images with a claim, "A Hindu communist girl named Ankita Vijay fell in love with Abdul and wanted to go to paradise. But Abdul showed her the view of hell. This is the love of Abdul Muslim….”

The claim is viral across Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

We conducted a reverse image on the viral image and came across a report by Hindustan Times published on March 7, 2023, titled, 'Vishamakaran actor Anicka Vikhraman accuses ex-boyfriend of physical, mental abuse'

The Hindustan Times report notes that actor Anicka Vikhraman posted pictures and accused ex-boyfriend of physical and mental abuse.

The Facebook post is not available. However, a part of the post can be seen in the media report published by Indian Express on March 7, 2023.

The Indian Express report reads, "Inspite of leaving these incidents behind I’ve been receiving threatening calls, me and my family is being degraded continuously. The last pic was clicked before my ex-boyfriend’s attack on me."

As per the Indian Express report, Anicka wrote in her Facebook post that despite ending the relationship and moving on, she continues to get “threatening calls.” She also noted that she has lodged a police complaint, but the man is now “absconding” and is currently in New York.

CNN News18 also covered the incident in detail. The title of a report uploaded on Twitter in March 7, 2023, reads ”Actor Anicka Vikhraman Accuses Ex Anoop Pillai of Assaulting Her, Shares Pics of Bruises”.

#BreakingNews | #Malayalam Actor Anicka Vikhraman Accuses Ex Anoop Pillai of Assaulting Her, Shares Pics of Bruises@reethu_journo shares details with @aayeshavarma pic.twitter.com/EVcdhbWBpK — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 7, 2023

Conclusion:

We found that the images are viral with false claims that the woman injured in the pictures is a Hindu communist girl named Ankita Vijay. The person in the viral image is a Malayalam actress named Anicka Vikhraman. As per media reports and her posts, her former partner Anoop Pillai had tortured her mentally and physically. The bruises seen in the viral image are evidence of this abuse. No Muslim individual is involved in the case.





