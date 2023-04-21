Did Muslim Stone Pelters Interrupt A Jai Bhim Rally In Mathura? No, The Video Viral With A False Communal Angle

A video is going viral across social media claiming that some persons from the Muslim community pelted stones at a rally taken out by Jai Bhim supporters on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

On April 15, 2023, Mathura police registered an FIR against nine known and 30- 40 unknown individuals for allegedly pelting stones and disrupting the Ambedkar Jayanti procession in Bhartiya village under the Jait police station. The Mathura police have arrested three accused so far.

Claim:

The viral video shows persons holding up blue flags who are stopped by policemen. The person filming shows several people gathered in the distance. Stones can be seen lying on the ground.



Twitter user हम लोग We The People (@ajaychauhan41) shared the video with the claim, “Amazing view of Bhim Mim unity.Seeing which tears of joy came out from the eyes of Barrister Owaisi and Professor Mandal.”

भीम मीम एकता का अदभुत नजारा ..

जिसे देखकर बैरिस्टर ओवैसी साहब और प्रोफेसर मंडल साहब की आंखों से खुशी के आंसू निकल पड़े pic.twitter.com/u0AuXG9PxP — हम लोग We The People (@ajaychauhan41) April 16, 2023

In a thinly-veiled jab at persons from the Muslim community, former national vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Neeraj Jain shared the clip on Twitter, with the claim, “Secular supporters of Bhim Army and Meem Army, have these stone-pelters come from any other country?? …Your any expert comment on this #SecularGang??”

भीम आर्मी और मीम आर्मी के सेक्युलर समर्थकों ये पत्थरबाज़ क्या किसी और देश से आये है ??

जोअंबेडकरजी की जयंती पर निकल रही शोभायात्रा पर पत्थरबाज़ी कर रहे है ??

इस पर आपका कोई एक्सपर्ट कमेंट

⁦#SecularGang ?? pic.twitter.com/CZ7xotqKGo — Neeraj Jain हिंदुस्तानी (@neeraj_jain75) April 17, 2023





The video is viral on Twitter and Facebook with similar claims.

Fact Check:



We searched keywords related to the incident, such as ‘Ambedkar Jayanti’ and ‘Stone pelting’. This led us to a report published on April 15, 2023, by TV9 Hindi titled, ‘Ruckus in Mathura regarding Ambedkar Jayanti procession, two groups pelted bricks and stones; police force deployed’ As per the report, the incident is of Nagla Bhartia in Jaintpur police station area of Mathura.

As per the TV9 Hindi report, Mathura's SP City Martand Prakash Singh informed that the people of the Jatav community had taken permission from the administration for this procession. But as soon as his procession reached the locality of Thakurs, certain people stopped it.

We came across another report by The Times of India, titled, ‘40 booked for attacking Ambedkar march in Mathura, injuring 3 policemen, 8 others’ and published on April 16, 2023. The Times of India report notes that stones were thrown from the rooftops of houses in the presence of police, leading to 11 people, including three constables, getting injured.

“According to the police, a group of men from the Thakur community had been raising objections to the Ambedkar Jayanti procession being carried out by people from the nearby Jatav community,” the Times of India report said.

As per the TOI report, the SP(City) Martand Prakash Singh said that an FIR has been registered under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and section 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act. The three arrested persons have been identified as Surajbhan, 55, Hukum Singh, 24, and Pratap Singh, 28.

The TOI report also quotes a resident who said that a day before Ambedkar Jayanti, a meeting of all communities was organised in the village where no one had objected to the proposed celebration.

Despite this, a group of men from the upper caste were against it passing in front of their houses. They hurled casteist slurs and later started the stone-pelting, the resident is quoted as saying by the TOI report.

We also came across a tweet by the verified Twitter handle of Mathura Police, uploaded on April 14, 2023, containing the byte given by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Mathura, regarding the stone-pelting incident. The SP confirmed that no police officer or civilian was injured in the incident that happened in Bharatiya village. He also asserts that there is peace in the area now.

Conclusion:

We found that a viral video is being circulated on social media with a false claim that Muslims were pelting stones at a Shobha Yatra on Ambedkar Jayanti in Bhartiya village in Mathura. The media reports, and Mathura police did not mention any presence of Muslims or a conflict that was caused due to Muslim persons. The stone-pelting incident was caused due to caste conflict, as is evident from police and media reports.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

