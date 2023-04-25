No, This Image Does Not Show A Hindu Temple Discovered Near A Pyramid In Egypt; Viral Claim Is False

An image showing a dug-up site near a pyramid is going viral across social media with the claim that a temple was discovered in Egpyt. The image went viral with the claim that a Hindu sun temple is under the pyramid where several Shiv Lingams were found.

Claim:

The viral image shows an excavation site where the opening of a chamber can be seen. Idols can be seen sculpted into the walls of the chamber. A pyramid can be seen off in the distance.

A Facebook user, ‘History of India’, shared the image with a claim, “An ancient Hindu temple was found under the pyramids of Egypt during excavations. It can be seen that there is a Hindu Sun Temple under the pyramid. And pyramids are built over temples. Under the pyramid, there are many doors to Hindu temples, and also there are many shiv lingams. Everything is covered by pyramids.....as many Shiva lingas are underground, many Hindu temples are still underground. You may also find Hindu temples under the pyramids of Egypt built 4000 years ago. You will feel proud of yourself being a Hindu.”









It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

We conducted a reverse image search on the viral image and came across a result on Yahoo News published on 16 July 2014 titled, ‘Ancient Priest's Tomb Painting Discovered Near Great Pyramid at Giza’.

The image is captioned, “A painting discovered in the tomb of a priest, just 1,000 feet (300 meters) from the Great Pyramid at Giza in Egypt depicts scenes of ancient life.”

Taking this into account, we came across a LiveScience report published on July 15, 2014, titled, ‘Ancient Priest's Tomb Painting Discovered Near Great Pyramid at Giza’.

As per the report, the painting discovered in the chamber shows vivid scenes of life, including boats sailing south on the Nile River, and a bird hunting trip in a marsh and a man named Perseneb who's shown with his wife and dog.

The report on LiveScience portal, which catalogues developments in science, space, technology and history, notes that the viral photo was clicked by Maksim Lebedev.

Lebedev is a faculty member at the Institute of Oriental Studies, Russian Academy of Sciences, Department of History of the East. He led a team of researchers that discovered the wall painting, dating back over 4,300 years.

The painting was uncovered in 2012 by a team from the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The team has been excavating these tombs since 1996. The caption with the image mentions that the tomb of a priest located 300 meters from the Great Pyramid at Giza had a painting depicting scenes of ancient life. The tomb also had three other rooms.

We also came across a report by NBC News published on July 16, 2014, titled, ‘Tomb Painter: Ancient Art Found Near Pyramid at Giza’. In the report, the viral image is captioned, “A painting discovered in the tomb of a priest, just 1,000 feet (300 meters) from the Great Pyramid at Giza in Egypt depicts scenes of ancient life.Maksim Lebedev.”

The new painting was discovered by scientists when they began restoring the tomb of Perseneb, a man who was a "priest" and "steward," according to the tomb's inscriptions. His tomb is located 1,000 feet (300 meters) east of the Great Pyramid of Giza, contains an offering room, central room and burial chamber.

Conclusion:

We found that the viral image does not show a Hindu religious site in Egypt. The discovered chamber shows a painting discovered in the tomb of a priest, 300 meters from the Great Pyramid at Giza in Egypt depicts scenes of ancient life. The viral claim is false.

