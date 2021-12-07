Minor Hindu Girl Raped By Two Muslim Boys In UP? Newspaper Clip Shared With False Communal Spin

A newspaper clip related to the rape of a minor girl is doing rounds on social media. In the viral newspaper clip, It is written that in the Ramala area of ​​Baghpat, UP, two youths kidnapped a 15-year-old girl from her house and then gang-raped her. The next day after the rape, both the boys fled, leaving the girl unconscious. While sharing this newspaper clip on social media, people claimed that two Muslim boys raped a minor Hindu girl in Baghpat city of Uttar Pradesh.

While sharing this newspaper clip, a Twitter user wrote a caption which reads in Hindi, "क्या बागपत पाक या अफगानिस्तान में है?? :- डरे हुए लोगो के काम 65% हिंदुओ वाले रामला गांव में पिता घर से बाहर थे।गांव के 2 जिहादी जबदस्ती हिन्दू घर मे घुसे, दिन दहाड़े 15 वर्षीय लड़की को अगवा कर साथ ले गए। रात भर लड़की से बलात्कार किया और सुबह उसको घर के पास छोड़ गए."

[English Translation: Is Baghpat in Pakistan or Afghanistan??:- Work of scared people. The father was out of the house in Ramla village, where 65% Hindus live. Two jihadis of the village forcibly entered a Hindu house, kidnapped a 15-year-old girl in broad daylight and took her along. Raped the girl overnight and left her near the house in the morning."]

A Facebook user while sharing this clip captioned it in Hindi that reads, "बागपत :- 35% जिहादी और 65% हिन्दू, जाट, गुज्जर, त्यागी आदि की आबादी वाला जिला । रामला गांव में पिता घर से बाहर थे, गांव के 2 जिहादी जबदस्ती हिन्दू लड़की के घर में घुसे और 15 वर्षीय लड़की को अगवा कर साथ ले गए, घर मे उपस्थित लोगों ने विरोध भी किया । रात भर लड़की से #बलात्कार किया और सुबह उसको घर के पास छोड़ गए । पुलिस में FIR दर्ज । क्या बागपत #पाक या #अफगानिस्तान में है."

[English Translation: Baghpat:- District has a population of 35% Jihadi and 65% Hindu, Jats, Gujjars, Tyagi etc. In Ramla village, the father was out of the house, two jihadis of the village forcibly entered the home of a Hindu girl, kidnapped the 15-year-old girl, and took her along, the people present in the house also protested. Raped the girl all night and left her near the house in the morning. FIR registered by the police. Is Baghpat in #Pak or #Afghanistan??]

It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.

Claim:

Two Muslim boys raped a minor Hindu girl in a village of Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. A minor Muslim girl was raped by two Hindu boys in the actual incident.

In the viral newspaper clip, it was mentioned that the incident took place in the Ramala area of ​​Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Taking a clue from that, we did a keyword search and found an article published by Jagran dated 29 November 2021. The title of the article reads in Hindi, "बागपत में अगवा कर किशोरी के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, दूसरे संप्रदाय के हैं आरोप‍ित युवक"

[English Translation: Girl kidnapped and gang-raped in Baghpat, accused youth belong to another community.]

According to the report, the accused were identified as Paramjit Singh and Prashant. It means that the accused don't belong to the Muslim community.

On searching more, we found a tweet of Baghpat Police on this matter. In response to the question of a Twitter user, the Baghpat Police has also written that in this case two accused named Paramjit and Prashant have been arrested under the POSCO Act.

We also found another tweet of Baghpat Police in which they debunked the claim related to the religion of the victim. While talking to Alt News, Bhagpat SHO also denies this viral claim. He said, "The accused and victims are from different communities. The victim, who is a minor, is from a minority community."

Our investigation shows that the viral newspaper clip is being shared with the wrong claim. The girl who was raped hails from the Muslim community, and two Hindu youths have been accused of this. Hence, the viral claim is false.



