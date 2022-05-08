Does This Video Show Hindu Man Being Severely Beaten By Muslims In Rajashthan? No, Video Viral With False Claim

On Eid, communal clashes erupted in Jodhpur, where stone-throwing incidents were reported in several areas of Jodhpur on May 3, 2022. The police used force to bring the situation under control. As per Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, fifty-three people have been arrested in the case. The internet connection was terminated following the violence.

Claim:

A video of a man getting severely assaulted has gone viral across social media. The video shows a bleeding man being severely beaten by a group of men as he is dragged across the ground. The incident seems to be taking place in a grocery store. The man is bleeding from several parts of his body as the mob keep assaulting him. While sharing this video, it is being claimed that a Hindu was openly murdered by Muslims in Jodhpur and CM Ashok Gehlot cut the internet in Jodhpur so that Muslims could kill Hindus.

Another claim which went viral with the video is a Hindu leader was brutally thrashed by Mohammad Jameel for not attending the Iftar party."

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption which reads, "काँग्रेस पार्टी के मिया गहलोत ने आज जोधपुर का इंटरनेट इसलिए बंद किया ताकि मुल्ले खुले आम हिन्दुओ का कत्ल कर सके इसलिए बार बार कह रहा हूँ कि हिन्दू जल्द इस्लामिक पार्टी काँग्रेस को पहचान ले| नहीं तो एक भी हिन्दू जिंदा नहीं बचेगा| इस वीडियो को जरूर देखें आगे से आगे शेयर करें."

[English Translation: Mia Gehlot of Congress party today shut down the internet of Jodhpur so that Mullahs can openly kill Hindus. That's why I am saying again and again that Hindus should soon recognize the Islamic party Congress. Otherwise not a single Hindu will survive. Must watch this video and share it further.]

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature and strong language.]

Another user wrote, "जहाँ भी इस्लाम के अनुयायियों की संख्या ज्यादा है वहाँ काफिरों ( गैर मुस्लिमों) के साथ इसी प्रकार अत्याचार होता हैं। बांग्लादेश में इफ्तार पार्टी में शामिल न होने पर हिन्दू नेता की मोहम्मद जमील द्वारा बर्बर तरीके से पिटाई की गई."

[English Translation: Wherever the number of followers of Islam is more, there are similar atrocities against the infidels (non-Muslims).]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with similar claims.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Haryana and there is no communal angle into it.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the video. We then came across an article on the website Amar Ujala. The report had similar screengrabs as can be seen in the viral video. The report gave details of the incident, which reportedly took place in Haryana. A truck driver Kamaljeet was thrashed by a dozen people with iron pipes and other weapons in the Sadhaura area of Yamunanagar.

We also came across this report by Garima TImes, which affirmed all these details. Two of the assailants in the video are from two villages of Sadhaura. According to reports, the incident originated out of an old enmity. The attackers shot the video and circulated it across social media. Kamaljeet, a resident of village Sultanpur, is a truck driver by profession. His father Rajendra Singh told that Kamaljeet had left the house after listening to someone's call at around 11 am on Sunday. After a while it was reported that 10-12 miscreants came in two cars near the shops of the village with sticks and sharp weapons, and attacked him. Two attackers have been identified from the video. One of them is said to be Rinki, a resident of Kanipla. While the other is being told of Salempur.

Following this information, we conducted another keyword search and came across this video uploaded by Punjab Kesari Haryana. The video's caption reads as follows: "Video of the terror by miscreants went viral. They entered the shop and attacked"

As the same viral video plays on one side of the video report, alongwith a statement from the Superintendent of Police in Yamunanagar, Surendra Pal Singh. The report states that the investigation is underway and that there is no angle of communal violence in the issue.

For further information, we contacted Sadhaura police station SHO inspector Satish Kumar. He told us that there is no communal angle in this incident. The investigation so far has revealed that only one accused in the case is a Muslim and the rest are Hindus. Four accused have been arrested in the case. He said that it was a matter of old enmity. Three months ago Kamaljeet along with his associates had beaten Ricky. Later Ricky kept rivalry of the spat and planned the attack.

Yamunanagar Police also tweeted about this incident in which they mention two of the accused- Ricky, a resident of Kanipala and Ishaq, a resident of Khandra village were arrested by the police.

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the incident took place in Haryana as per media reports and was due to personal enmity more than communal issues. A man identified as Kamaljeet was attacked by Ricky due to old enmity. The police arrested the main accused Ricky and his friend Ishaq in this case. Hence, the viral claim is false.

