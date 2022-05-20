This Video Shows Hindu Devotees Celebrating Gyanvapi Mosque Verdict? No, Viral Claim Is False

Amidst the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque dispute, a video is being shared on social media which shows a group of Hindu devotees dancing. It is claimed to be a celebration amongst Hindus in Varanasi after the counsel of the Hindu petitioners alleged that a shivling was found inside the compound of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The 24-second video shows several men in red loincloths (lungis), celebrating, and playing the damru (small, two-headed drum) and taal (cymbals).

The video is being shared with this text alongside it, "आज बनारस के हर एक गली में उत्सव का माहौल है !! बम बम बोल रहा है काशी. ज्ञानवापी मस्जिद के बजू खाने में जहाँ शिवलिंग मिला है वो जगह सील होगी - वाराणसी कोर्ट" [Rough Translation: There is an atmosphere of festivity in every lane of Banaras today. The whole of Kashi is going Bam Bam Bole. The place where the Shivling was found in the Gyanvapi Mosque will be sealed - Varanasi Court Har Har Mahadev]

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "#ज्ञानवापी के कुएं में शिवलिंग मिलने पर ऐसे जश्न मना रहे हैं #काशी के लोग बम बम बोल रहा है #काशी हर हर महादेव."

[English Translation: People of Kashi are celebrating like this when Shivling is found in the well of Gyanvapi. Kashi is saying bam bam. Har Har Mahadev.]





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Video is of celebration amongst Hindus after shivling was found inside the compound of the Gyanvapi Mosque.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is almost three year old.

During the initial investigation, we extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a video uploaded on YouTube dated 12 August 2019 in which similar footage can be seen. The date of video suggests that the viral video is not from the recent time. The title of the video reads, "Majira Damroo Juloos in Varanasi."





One searching more, we also found the same video shared by a Facebook user on June 2021.

Though we could not independently verify the location or origin of the viral vdeo but it is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not recent but almost 3 years old. It has nothing to with the ongoing Gyanvapi controversy. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at +91 6364000343.

Also Read: This PIB Fact Check Tweet is False! Finance Ministry Did Say That The Rich Are More Affected By Inflation