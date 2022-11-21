Did Hardik Patel Criticise PM Modi After Getting Election Ticket? No, Viral Video Is From 2019

The legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Gujarat from 1 to 5 December 2022 in two phases. Amidst campaigning of the assembly elections in Gujarat, a video of Congress turned BJP leader Hardik Patel is going viral on social media. Hardik Patel is going to contest the election from the Viramgam constituency. However, in the video, he can be seen criticising Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Modi. Believing this video is recent, people on social media claimed that after getting the ticket, Hardik Patel changed his side and is now criticizing the BJP.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "बीजेपी का टिकट मिलते ही रंग में आ गए हार्दिक पटेल| कहा, साहब झूठ बोलते हैं, झूठे वादे करते हैं | मैं नहीं करता| अपनी पार्टी के सर्वे सर्वा पर इल्जाम?"

[English Translation: Hardik Patel came to his true colour as soon as he got BJP's ticket. He said, sir lies and makes false promises. I don't...Allegations on the supreme of his party?]





It is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Hardik Patel criticised his own party BJP after getting the election ticket.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2019, when he was in the Congress party.

During the initial investigation, we observed the video carefully and found a logo of 'Samvaad Samachar'. Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found the longer version of viral video uploaded on the YouTube channel of Samvaad Samachar dated 18 November 2022. However, at 2:05 of the timestamp, one can hear a voiceover which mentions that the video is from the time when Hardik Patel was in the Congress party.

Taking a hint from it we did a keyword search and found the viral video on a YouTube channel, 'Samvaad 365' dated 04 May 2019 in which the same footage can be seen. According to the video, during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Hardik Patel addressed a public meeting in support of Congress party candidate Girish Pasi at the Kadipur fairground in Kaushambi. During this rally, he targeted BJP and PM Modi. He said, "We don't lie, PM Modi does. For the last five years, all Modi ji did is lied to people. He had said earlier that he will give employment to 2 crore people, but how many people got employment? They bring the paid crowd in their rally, but people have come here with their own will." Below you can see the video.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is almost 3 years old when Hardik Patel was in Congress party. He attacked BJP and PM Modi during a rally which was held in Kaushambi, Gujarat. It has nothing to do with upcoming Gujarat elections. Hence, the viral claim is false.

