UP Government Issues Compulsory Retirement Of Employees Above 50 Years? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading

Uttar Pradesh will witness assembly elections next year. Political parties have started campaigning, and a lot of disinformation is being circulated to target the voters.

Amidst all of this, a post is going viral on social media. In the viral post, it is being claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government has released a circular stating that the employees who have crossed the age of 50 will be retired, and for this, guidelines have been issued to all the departments.

Facebook user Vipin Kumar shared a post in which it is written in Hindi, "50 साल की उम्र पार कर चुके कर्मचारियों को रिटायर करेगी यूपी सरकार, सभी विभागों को दिया गया निर्देश."

[English Translation: the UP government will retire employees who have crossed 50 years of age, instructions given to all departments.]

Another user while sharing this post wrote a caption in Hindi, "अगर पेंशन विहीन कर्मचारी 50 साल में रिटायर होगा तो 4-4 पेंशन धारी MP MLA कितने साल में रिटायर होंगे."



[English Translation: If an employee without a pension will retire at the age of 50 years, then in how many years will the MPs, MLAs with 4-4 pensions retire.]

This post is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.





Claim:

UP government will retire employees who have crossed 50 years of age.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading.

When we looked at these posts carefully, we noticed a link to a website named Avadhbhumi.com, which is common in every post. The article headline reads in English, "UP government will retire employees who have crossed 50 years of age, instructions given to all departments".

However, on reading the inside story, we found that it is written that the government is going to review the performance of the employees who have crossed the age of 50 in all its departments and give compulsory retirement if the employees are not performing as expected or don't live up to the standard. Clearly, the headline is wrongly presented.

To know the authenticity of this claim, we searched for news of the UP government circular on the retirement of employees on the Internet. We found a news report of the Hindustan Times dated 08 September 2021. According to the report, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has issued orders for mandatory screening of cops above the age of 50 years, and those found to be under-performing will be forced to retire. The report also mentions that the retrenchment of tainted and corrupt police officers will start again in Uttar Pradesh. The DGP Headquarters has been directed to conduct screening of rejected police officers in all the districts. Orders have been given to start screening tainted police officers aged 50 years and above to give compulsory retirement.

According to a report of Dainik Jagran dated 08 September 2021, this order has been issued by Sanjay Singhal, ADG, Uttar Pradesh. According to the order, 'In a letter sent to the SSPs, SPs and Police Commissioners of all the districts, it has been asked to conduct the screening proceedings for compulsory retirement of the employees of 50 years of age and above as per the time and rules. In this letter, several mandates have also been cited from October 26, 1985, to July 6, 2017, and the departments have been ordered to take action as before.





The circular issued by UP Police Headquarters

ABP News and Navbharat Times also reported the same.

Our investigation found that the existing order is related to the screening of tainted, incompetent and corrupt officers in the Police Department, not all employees above the age of 50 years in the UP government. Hence, the viral claim is false.

