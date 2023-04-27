India is witnessing the effect of global warming and climate change this year. The sudden rise in temperature broke all previous records. According to the study of University of Cambridge scholar Ramit Debnath, 90 percent of India's area comes under the Extreme Heat Danger Zone.

Amidst this, a claim in the name of Indian oil is doing rounds on social media. The claim warns vehicle owners not to fill petrol to the maximum limit as this can cause an explosion in the fuel tank. The viral post reads, "INDIAN OIL WARNS The temperature is set to rise in the coming days, so do not fill petrol in your vehicle to the maximum limit. This can cause an explosion in the fuel tank. Please fill half the tank of fuel in your vehicle and keep room for air. This week 5 explosion accidents have been caused due to filling of maximum petrol. Please open the petrol tank once a day and let the gas build up inside come out. Note: Send this message to your family members and everyone else, so that people can avoid this accident. Thank you."









Twitter user Sanjay Warkad, whose bio mention him as "deputy editor of News Nation" shared this claim and wrote, "Thank you for informing. #IndianOil"



During the initial investigation, we did a keyword search on Google and found a tweet posted by official Twitter handle of Indian Oil dated 19 April 2023. While refuting the claim, it mentioned that refueling your vehicle up to the maximum limit is completely safe. The caption of the tweet reads, "Important announcement from #IndianOil. It is perfectly safe to fill fuel in vehicles up to the limit(max) as specified by the manufacturer irrespective of winter or summer."

Important announcement from #IndianOil. It is perfectly safe to fill fuel in vehicles up to the limit(max) as specified by the manufacturer irrespective of winter or summer. pic.twitter.com/IVKRNbWx5f — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) April 19, 2023

On searching more, we found that this claim had gone viral in 2019 as well. Indian oil then released a statement and called the viral claim fake. In their statement, they clarified that automobile manufacturers design their vehicles keeping all the relevant factors in mind. These include security measures as well. It is completely safe to fill the petrol or diesel in the fuel tank up to the maximum limit.

The caption of the tweet reads, "Automobile manufacturers design their vehicles considering all aspects of performance requirements, claims and ambient conditions with built in safety factors. The maximum volume specified in the fuel tank for petrol/diesel vehicles is no exception. It is, therefore perfectly safe to fill the fuel in vehicles up to the full limit (max.) as specified by the manufacturer irrespective of winter or summer."

Important announcement from #IndianOil. It is perfectly safe to fill fuel in vehicles up to the limit(max) as specified by the manufacturer irrespective of winter or summer. pic.twitter.com/uwQFDtjTdi — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) June 3, 2019

Automobile journalist Vishal Ahlawat also shared this claim on Instagram and called it fake. He wrote, "You can fill the tank of your vehicle without worrying. Vehicle manufacturing companies also design these tanks in such a way that they can be filled. However, in the summer season, you must keep this thing in mind that when you are oiling your bike, avoid using mobile."

It is evident from our investigation that no such warning has been issued by Indian oil. Filling the fuel in vehicles up to the maximum limit is completely safe. Hence, the viral claim is fake.

