Video From 'Fast And Furious 8' Movie Viral As Visuals Of Ongoing Violence In France

France has been burning continuously for the last six days. This came after the teenager Nahel, of Algerian descent, was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. President Emmanuel Macron held a high-level meeting on July 3 with parliament ministers in response to the crisis.

Amidst the ongoing violence in France, a video is going viral on social media. In the viral video, cars can be seen falling from the roof of a building and exploding upon impact. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that this video depicts the current violence in France, where people from the Muslim community vandalised the cars parked in the parking lot.

A Facebook user shared this video and wrote, "This is not a scene from a movie, this video is from France, the vehicles parked in the parking lot of the building are being demolished by those peace loving, community jihadists, terrorists, who were given shelter by the French government. Secular Hindus, keep in mind that there is neither BJP nor RRS, Shobha Yatras of Ram Navami etc. are also not taken out there."













Claim:

Muslim rioters vandalised the cars parked in the parking lot.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is a part of action sequence from the film Fast and Furious 8.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse search using InVid tool and came across the same video in a tweet by by Hollywood producer Justin King dated June 3, 2016. The caption of the video reads, "Fast & Furious 8 filming in Cleveland. Imagine if you weren't aware and suddenly saw this. (h/t Kasey Crabtree)". It clearly suggests that the viral video is not from recent.

Fast & Furious 8 filming in Cleveland. Imagine if you weren't aware and suddenly saw this. (h/t Kasey Crabtree) pic.twitter.com/0u08Lgo0DH — Justin King (@JustinKing) June 3, 2016

In further investigation, we found a still of viral video in a report of Metro dated June 4, 2016. The title of the report reads, "Fast And Furious 8 spotted filming in downtown Cleveland as cars fly out of buildings." According to the report, the visual are of the shooting of the Fast and Furious 8. It has been reported that the crew of 'Fast and Furious' have filmed one of the most dangerous scenes ever for the new film, which will be released in April 2017.

On searching more, we also found the same footage from another angle in a scene from Fast & Furious 8. On can see this clip on Movieclips YouTube channel. From 2:37 of timestamp one can see the similar footage as seen in the viral video.

To conclude, the claim connecting the viral video to the ongoing violence in France to be false. The video showing cars falling from a building and exploding is, in fact, a scene from Fast and Furious 8 movie. It has nothing to with ongoing violence in France. Hence, the viral claim is false.









If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did France's Government Banned Internet Amid Protests? No, Viral Press Release Is Fake