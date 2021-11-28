No, Farmers Did Not Create Ruckus In BJP's Program After Scraping Of Farm Laws; Old Video Viral

An 18-second video is increasingly viral on social media. In the viral video, many people can be seen vandalising a stage, holding sticks in their hands, throwing chairs and tearing the banners. The banner has a BJP party (Lotus) symbol and photographs of some leaders. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the viral video is after the announcement of the withdrawal of Farm Laws.

A Facebook user while sharing this video wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "लो भाई तीनों कृषि कानूनों के वापसी की घोषणा के बाद रुझान आने शुरू...कोई गोदी मीडिया नहीं दिखायेगा."

[English Translation: Brothers, after the announcement of the withdrawal of all three farm laws, the trends started coming...No godi media will show this.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook with a similar claim.

Claim:

The viral video is of Farmers vandalising the stage after scrapping of Farm laws.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from January 2021.

We extracted different keyframes of the shared video using the InVid tool and conducted a google reverse image search. We found the viral video in a report of ABP news dated 10 January 2021. The title of the video report reads, "Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar blames Congress for Karnal protest." According to the report, the viral video is from Karnal Haryana. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had called a mahapanchayat in Karnal, after which farmers protested against this and created a ruckus. At 41 seconds of the video report, we can see the footage similar to the viral video.

We also found the viral video footage in a report on India TV dated 10 January 2021. The title of the report reads in Hindi, "Haryana: करनाल में बवाल के बाद CM खट्टर का महापंचायत रद्द, हम विरोध करेंगे." [English translation: Haryana: CM Khattar's Mahapanchayat was cancelled after an uproar in Karnal, we will protest.] According to the report, the farmers had opposed the BJP's program in protest against the agricultural laws.

We also compared the video report of different media houses with the viral video. Below you can see the comparison.

Comparision

Our investigation shows that the viral video is from January 2021, and it is not related to the decision to revoke Farm laws. Hence, the viral claim is false.



